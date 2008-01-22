At 25 Years of Age, Shepherd Express Gives Life to 250,000 Reade

×

The independent alternative weeklynewspaper, Shepherd Express is celebrating 25 years of publishing. Thepaper reached a milestone of 258,800 monthly print readers in the mostrecent Media Audit survey of Milwaukee.

Milwaukee, WI (PRWEB) December 4, 2007 -- After 25 years as Milwaukee's Independent Newsweekly, the Shepherd Express has surpassed the 250,000 monthly reader mark, according to The Media Audit.



Currently the third most-read newspaper in the state (with an additional 76,000 online readers as well), the Shepherd Expresshas grown immensely since the first (modestly) published issuecirculated on the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee campus in May of1982.



As the circulation number has continued to grow, so has the diversityof the readers with a nearly even gender split, high percentage ofethnic or racial minorities, and an even larger percentage of collegeeducated readers.



Tuesday night at Milwaukee's Serb Hall, Shepherd Expressreaders will celebrate democracy in action and witness their own picksfor the annual Best of Milwaukee issue. Guests will be treated to liveentertainment from artists such as Ellen Winters and Growing Nation,drink, bingo, bowling, and the first ever Serb Hall Friday night fishfry on a Tuesday. Below is a short list of some of the notable nominees:



Best Live Music Venue - The Pabst Theatre, The Rave, Shank Hall



Best Radio Personality - Kramp & Adler, Dave & Carol, Mark Belling



Best Local TV Personality - Ted Perry, Mike Jacobs, John Malan



Best Local Entrepreneur, Mike Eitel, Scott Johnson, Johnny Vassalo



Best Hot Dogs - Dogg Haus, Sammy's, Martino's



Best Beer Selection (Retail) - Otto's, Ray's, Downer Ave. Wine & Spirits



Best Microbrew - Lakefront Brewery, Milwaukee Ale House, Sprecher



Please check-out all the winners at: Shepherd Express



# # #