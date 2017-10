×

Welcome

The Shepherd Express welcomes you to ExpressMilwaukee.com.By using our site, you agree to abide by the terms of this Community Agreementand the ExpressMilwaukee.com PrivacyPolicy. These are legally binding agreements between you and us; pleaseread them carefully. When using ExpressMilwaukee.com, you also are subject toour CommunityRules, and may be subject to other posted guidelines or rules applicable tocertain services available on our site. All such guidelines and rules are partof this Community Agreement and you agree to them by using ExpressMilwaukee.com.

Because the Web is an evolving medium, we may need to changethe terms of this Community Agreement from time to time, in which case we willpost the revised Community Agreement on this site. By continuing to use theExpressMilwaukee.com Web site after we post any such changes, you accept theCommunity Agreement as modified. We may change, restrict access to, suspend ordiscontinue this Web site, or any portion of this Web site, at any time.

If you are an owner of intellectual property who believesyour intellectual property has been copied and is accessible on this site in away that constitutes copyright infringement, please notify us. Clickhere for instructions to do so.

Description of Service

ExpressMilwaukee.com provides registered members of theExpressMilwaukee community and other visitors to our site with access to acollection of information and services pertaining to local communities in whichExpressMilwaukee.com operates. ExpressMilwaukee.com also includes third-partyadvertisements, which make it possible for us to provide theExpressMilwaukee.com services.

Registration and Posting

To post information or comments on the ExpressMilwaukee Website, or to obtain access to certain ExpressMilwaukee services, you must becomea registered user of the site. In our registration process, you will berequired to provide your name, e-mail address, zip code and age. You also willbe asked to select a member name and a password. You agree that the informationyou supply during the ExpressMilwaukee registration process, and maintain afterregistration, will be accurate and complete and that you will not supply thee-mail address of, register under the name of, or attempt to access the siteunder the name of, another person. We will delete any member account that webelieve has been created using false or fraudulent information, and will deleteany content posted on the site using such an account.

We reserve the right to reject or terminate the use of anymember name that we deem offensive or inappropriate. You are responsible formaintaining the confidentiality of your ExpressMilwaukee.com password andaccount, and are responsible for all activities that occur under your passwordand account. If you discover or suspect any unauthorized use of your passwordor account, or any other breach of security, you agree to immediately notifyour Customer Service Manager. We may terminate any member account that isinactive for an extended period of time.

We are concerned about the safety and privacy of childrenand, therefore, we do not permit children under the age of 13 to register touse the Service.

From time to time, we may establish general practices,limits, or restrictions concerning the use of our site and the posting ofinformation, comments and other materials by registered members of ourcommunity. We assume no responsibility or liability for the deletion,corruption, or loss of any content submitted by an ExpressMilwaukee.com member,or for ExpressMilwaukee’s failure to receive or store submitted content for anyreason, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardwareor software.

You will be solely responsible for any and all content ofwhatever nature that you post on, transmit via or link to from theExpressMilwaukee site.

We have the right (but not the obligation), in our solediscretion, to screen content submitted by our members and to edit, move,delete, and/or refuse to accept any content that in our judgment violates thisCommunity Agreement or is otherwise unacceptable or inappropriate, whether forlegal or other reasons.

Source and Ownership ofInformation Displayed on This Site

Virtually all of the information contained on theExpressMilwaukee.com site is created by its members. We generally do not reviewcontent submitted by our members before it appears on our site; there’s justtoo much of it. While we urge our members to post only accurate information, wecannot guarantee that member postings are accurate, impartial or objective, andwe make no assurances or representations as to the veracity of our members orthe quality of the information posted to our site. We urge you to use commonsense and good judgment in deciding whether to rely on the informationcontained on ExpressMilwaukee.com. You understand that you must personallyevaluate, and that you bear all risks associated with the use of, any contentyou find on ExpressMilwaukee.com, including any reliance on the accuracy,completeness or usefulness of that content.

Although we make this Web site freely accessible, we do notgive up our rights, or anyone else's rights, to the materials appearing on thesite. We do not claim ownership of individual postings, comments, text, photosor other content or materials posted by our members, but all other materialsavailable through this Web site are the property of us or our licensors, andare protected by copyright, trademark and other intellectual property laws. Inaddition, content displayed on or through our site, whether posted by membersor provided by us or our licensors, may be owned both by the person who createdor licensed that content and by us as part of a collective work and/orcompilation under U.S. and international copyright laws and treaties. You are free to display andprint for your personal, non-commercial use information you find on our site,but you may not otherwise reproduce or distribute copies of any of thesematerials in any form (including by e-mail or other electronic means, exceptthrough our “E-mail to a Friend” feature) without the prior written consent ofthe owner. Of course, you’re free to encourage others to access the informationthemselves on our site and to tell them how to find it. You may not use anytrademark or service mark appearing on this Web site without the prior writtenconsent of the owner of the mark. ExpressMilwaukee™ and Shepherd Express™ aretrademarks of The Shepherd Express

You are free to establish a hypertext link to this site solong as the link does not state or imply any endorsement or sponsorship of you,your company, or your site by us. However, you may not frame any of the contentof this site without the prior written permission of ExpressMilwaukee. Requestsfor permission to frame our content may be sent to our Customer ServiceManager.

You may not decompile or disassemble reverse-engineer orotherwise attempt to discover any source code contained in theExpressMilwaukee.com service.

ExpressMilwaukee does not claim ownership of content thatyou create and submit or make available on the service. However, if you posttext or comments on ExpressMilwaukee.com, you grant ExpressMilwaukee anonexclusive, royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, and fully sub licensableright to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish, translate, publicly perform,distribute, display, and create derivative works based on such contentthroughout the world in any media, and to incorporate such content into otherworks in any format or medium now known or later developed, for any purpose. Ifyou post photos, graphics, audio or video on ExpressMilwaukee.com, you grantExpressMilwaukee the license to use, adapt, publicly perform and publiclydisplay such content on ExpressMilwaukee.com.

By posting content to ExpressMilwaukee.com, you representand agree that (i) you are the owner of the content, or otherwise have theright to post such content to this site, (ii) the content is accurate, (iii)the content will not violate the rights of or cause injury to any person orentity, and (iv) you will indemnify ExpressMilwaukee for any claims resultingfrom content that you submit to the site.

Classified Ads and BusinessListings

ExpressMilwaukee.com offers private individuals the opportunityto place classified ads on the ExpressMilwaukee website and offers businessesthe opportunity to place and/or enhance Business listings. Placement ofclassified ads and placement and enhancement of Business listings isgoverned by this Community Agreement, including the following specific terms:

You represent and warrant that no classified ad you post onExpressMilwaukee.com and no Business listing you post (nor any enhancementyou post to an existing listing) (a) will violate any applicable law, rule orregulation (including, but not limited to, any law relating to false ordeceptive advertising), (b) will be libelous, nor (c) will it infringe anyright of any third party, including, but not limited to, any contractual right,copyright, trademark or trade secret right or any right of privacy orpublicity. You will indemnify and hold ExpressMilwaukee, its affiliatedentities and its employees harmless against any and all expenses and losses ofany kind (including reasonable attorneys' fees) incurred by them in connectionwith (x) any breach or alleged breach of this warranty, and/or (y) anyclassified ad you post, any Business listing you post, or any enhancementyou post to an existing listing.

THE AGGREGATE LIABILITY OF EXPRESSMILWAUKEE.COM ARISING OUTOF ANY CLASSIFIED AD YOU POST OR ATTEMPT TO POST ON EXPRESSMILWAUKEE.COM, ANYYELLOW PAGES LISTING YOU POST, AND ANY ENHANCEMENT YOU POST TO AN EXISTINGLISTING WILL BE LIMITED TO THE AMOUNT YOU PAID TO EXPRESSMILWAUKEE, IF ANY, WITHRESPECT TO THE AD(S) AND/OR LISTINGS OUT OF WHICH THE CLAIM ARISES OR THEDISPLAY OF THE RELEVANT AD OR LISTING AT A LATER TIME, AT EXPRESSMILWAUKEE'SDISCRETION. OTHERWISE, EXPRESSMILWAUKEE WILL NOT BE LIABLE TO YOU FOR ANY LOSS,DAMAGE, OR EXPENSE CAUSED BY OR ARISING OUT OF EXPRESSMILWAUKEE'S FAILURE TODISPLAY ANY CLASSIFEID AD OR ANY YELLOW PAGES LISTING, OR THE MANNER IN WHICHANY SUCH AD OR LISTING IS DISPLAYED.

Your Responsibilities

You agree to use our Web site in accordance with thisCommunity Agreement, including our Community Rules, and our Privacy Policy.

If you see something on the site that you believe isinaccurate, or about which you hold a different opinion, feel free to post acomment (or, in the case of a “Community Guide” posting, edit the post). If yousee something on the site that you believe violates this Community Agreement,interferes with the ability of others to enjoy the site, or is otherwiseobjectionable, click the “Report Misconduct” link on that page or please notifyour Customer Service Manager.

Your interactions with companies, organizations and/orindividuals found on or through our site, including any purchases,transactions, or other dealings, and any terms, conditions, warranties orrepresentations associated with such dealings, are solely between you and suchcompanies, organizations and/or individuals. You agree that we will not beresponsible or liable for any loss or damage of any sort incurred as the resultof any such dealings.

If there is a dispute between members of this site, orbetween a member and any third party, you understand and agree that we areunder no obligation to become involved. In the event that you have a disputewith one or more other members, you release ExpressMilwaukee, its officers, employees,agents, representatives and successors from any claims, demands and damages ofevery kind or nature, known or unknown, suspected and unsuspected, disclosedand undisclosed, arising out of or in any way related to such disputes and/orour site.

By using our site, you agree that you will not post orotherwise make available any content or material that:

is profane, sexually explicit, tortuous, vulgar, obscene, libelous, abusive, misleading or unlawful, or infringes the rights of others or interferes with the ability of others to enjoy ExpressMilwaukee.com;

harasses, degrades, intimidates or is hateful toward an individual or group of individuals on the basis of religion, gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, age, or disability;

harms minors in any way;

impersonates any person or entity, including, but not limited to, a ExpressMilwaukee employee or another ExpressMilwaukee.com member, or that falsely states or otherwise misrepresents your affiliation with a person or entity;

includes personal or identifying information about another person without that person's explicit consent;

is false, deceptive, misleading, deceitful or misinformative;

is non-local or otherwise irrelevant;

infringes any copyright, patent, trademark, trade secret or other proprietary rights of any party;

you do not have a right to make available under any law or under contractual or fiduciary relationships (such as inside information, proprietary and confidential information learned or disclosed as part of employment relationships or under nondisclosure agreements);

constitutes or includes unsolicited or unauthorized advertising, promotional materials, "junk mail," "spam," "chain letters," "pyramid schemes," or any other form of unauthorized solicitation;

contains software viruses or any other computer code, files or programs designed to interrupt, destroy or limit the functionality of the ExpressMilwaukee.com Web site or any computer software or hardware or telecommunications equipment;

interferes with or disrupts the ExpressMilwaukee.com service or servers or networks connected to ExpressMilwaukee.com, or disobeys any requirements, procedures, policies or regulations of networks connected to the ExpressMilwaukee.com;

intentionally or unintentionally violates any applicable local, state, national or international law;

provides material support or resources (or conceals or disguises the nature, location, source, or ownership of material support or resources) to any organization(s) designated by the United States government as a foreign terrorist organization pursuant to section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

You further agree that you will not:

contact anyone who has asked not to be contacted;

engage in personal attacks, harass or threaten, question the motives behind others’ posts or comments, deliberately inflame or disrupt the conversation, or air personal grievances about other members of the community.

collect personal data about, or the e-mail addresses of, other ExpressMilwaukee.com members for commercial or unlawful purposes or for purposes of sending unsolicited commercial e-mail;

repeatedly post the same or similar content or otherwise impose an unreasonable or disproportionately large load on our infrastructure;

take or cause to be taken any action that disrupts the normal flow of postings and dialogue on ExpressMilwaukee.com (such as submitting an excessive number of messages – i.e., a flooding attack), or that otherwise negatively affects other members' ability to use the ExpressMilwaukee.com site and/or services;

use automated means, including spiders, robots, crawlers, data mining tools, or the like to download data from ExpressMilwaukee.com. Exception is made for Internet search engines (e.g., Google) and non-commercial public archives (e.g., archive.org) that comply with our Community Agreement.

External Links

ExpressMilwaukee.com may contain links to other Web sitesthat are not owned or operated by ExpressMilwaukee and are separate andindependent from our site. Visiting such other Web sites fromExpressMilwaukee.com is done at your own risk. We are not responsible for, andcannot guarantee, the availability or operation of these links, nor are weresponsible for the performance or quality of any products, services, contentor other materials made available on or offered through the linked sites. Alink to another Web site does not constitute our endorsement of that site, norof any product, service, content or other material offered on that site.

Disclaimer of Warranty; Limitation of Liability;Indemnification

We work hard to make this Web site useful to members of ourcommunity. We cannot guarantee, however, that our users will always findeverything to their liking; nor could we provide a free service if we wereexposed to substantial liability. Please read these disclaimers and limitationscarefully before using this Web site.

NO WARRANTIES: YOU AGREE THAT USE OF THEEXPRESSMILWAUKEE.COM WEB SITE (“EXPRESSMILWAUKEE SITE” OR “SITE”) AND ANYMATERIAL OR INFORMATION AVAILABLE THROUGH THIS SITE IS ENTIRELY AT YOUR OWNRISK. THIS SITE IS PROVIDED BY EXPRESSMILWAUKEE ON AN "AS IS" AND"AS AVAILABLE" BASIS. EXPRESSMILWAUKEE MAKES NO REPRESENTATIONS ORWARRANTIES OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE OPERATION OF THIS SITE ORTHE ACCURACY, COMPLETENESS, CURRENTNESS, NONINFRINGEMENT, MERCHANTABILITY ORFITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF THE INFORMATION AVAILABLE THROUGH THISSITE, NOR DO WE GUARANTEE THAT THE SITE WILL BE ERROR-FREE, CONTINUOUSLYAVAILABLE, OR FREE OF VIRUSES OR OTHER HARMFUL COMPONENTS. TO THE FULLESTEXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, EXPRESSMILWAUKEE DISCLAIMS ANY WARRANTIES FOR SERVICESOR GOODS ADVERTISED ON OR ACCESSED THROUGH ANY LINKS ON THE EXPRESSMILWAUKEESITE.

LIMITATIONS ON OUR LIABILITY: UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES WILLEXPRESSMILWAUKEE OR ITS AFFILIATES, AGENTS, EMPLOYEES, REPRESENTATIVES ORLICENSORS BE LIABLE TO YOU OR ANYONE ELSE FOR ANY DAMAGES, OTHER THAN DIRECTDAMAGES, ARISING OUT OF YOUR USE OF THIS WEB SITE OR ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICELINKED TO, FROM OR ADVERTISED OR PROMOTED ON THIS WEB SITE, INCLUDING, WITHOUTLIMITATION, ANY LIABILITY FOR CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, INDIRECT,PUNITIVE, EXEMPLARY, OR OTHER DAMAGES OF ANY KIND (INCLUDING LOST REVENUES ORPROFITS, LOSS OF BUSINESS OR LOSS OF DATA), EVEN IF WE ARE ADVISED BEFOREHANDOF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. YOU AGREE THAT THE LIABILITY, IF ANY, OFEXPRESSMILWAUKEE AND ITS AFFILIATES, AGENTS, EMPLOYEES, REPRESENTATIVES ORLICENSORS ARISING OUT OF ANY KIND OF LEGAL CLAIM IN ANY WAY CONNECTED TO THISWEB SITE WILL NOT EXCEED THE AMOUNT YOU PAID, IF ANY, TO EXPRESSMILWAUKEE FORTHE USE OF THIS WEB SITE.

INDEMNIFICATION BY YOU: YOU AGREE TO INDEMNIFY AND HOLDHARMLESS EXPRESSMILWAUKEE, ITS AFFILIATES, AGENTS, EMPLOYEES, REPRESENTATIVESAND LICENSORS AGAINST ANY LIABILITY OF ANY NATURE ARISING OUT OF ANY CONTENTPOSTED ON THE EXPRESSMILWAUKEE.COM SITE BY YOU OR BY OTHERS USING YOUR ACCOUNT.

CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW LIMITATIONS ON IMPLIEDWARRANTIES OR THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN DAMAGES. IF THESE LAWSAPPLY TO YOU, SOME OR ALL OF THE ABOVE DISCLAIMERS, EXCLUSIONS, OR LIMITATIONSMAY NOT APPLY TO YOU.

Miscellaneous

We reserve the right to terminate the member account of, andto restrict or deny access to our Web site or any service provided via our Website to, anyone who violates this Community Agreement or who, in our judgment,interferes with the ability of others to enjoy this website, or infringes therights of others.

The ExpressMilwaukee service may be transmitted to you overvarious networks, and any content that you contribute may be modified to complywith this Community Agreement or to conform and adapt to our technicalrequirements and those of connecting networks or devices.

You are solely responsible for obtaining access to ExpressMilwaukee.com,and you must provide and be responsible for all equipment needed to accessExpressMilwaukee.com.

Our failure to exercise or enforce any of our rights or toenforce any provision of this Community Agreement will not constitute a waiverof such right or provision. If any provision of this Community Agreement isfound by a court of competent jurisdiction to be invalid, the partiesnevertheless agree that the court should endeavor to give effect to theparties' intentions as reflected in the provision, and that all otherprovisions of the Community Agreement will remain in full force and effect.

You agree that regardless of any statute or law to thecontrary, any claim or cause of action arising out of or related to thisCommunity Agreement or use of the ExpressMilwaukee.com site must be filedwithin one (1) year after such claim or cause of action arose or be foreverbarred.

Choice of Law and Forum

Any dispute of any sort that might arise between you andExpressMilwaukee.com will be governed by the laws of the United States and of the State of Wisconsin , withoutregard to its principles of conflict of laws. You and ExpressMilwaukee submitto the exclusive jurisdiction of the state and federal courts in the EasternDistrict of Wisconsin.

Feedback

We welcome your questions or comments about this CommunityAgreement or our Web site, and also welcome any suggestions you may have forimprovement of our site. Please send your feedback to Customer Service Manager.