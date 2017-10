We'll be highlighting new features on ExpressMilwaukee each week. So, stay tuned and let us know what you think.

This week we want to talk about the "E-Paper," or electronic-paper. This version of each week's Shepherd Express will be uploaded early on Wednesday for those of you who want the full newspaper online. It will allow you to zoom in on content and ads, browse pages, comment, and send links to friends.

Watch for an even newer version, the "N-Paper," coming in January.