Why Register?

Although anyone may read the contents of ExpressMilwaukee, we require you to register before adding posts, comments, photos, events, ads or other content to the site.

Why?

Because we want ExpressMilwaukee to be a friendly, cooperative community of current and former local residents (although site registration is open to all). To encourage that, we confirm e-mail addresses and ask for some other information. That helps everyone feel good about sharing information and comments with their neighbors on ExpressMilwaukee.com.

We don't share your real name or other personal information with anyone else without your permission, and only the member name that you choose will appear publicly on the site. We prefer that you use your real name for posting on the site, but you are free to adopt a member name.