Shepherd Express Icon Art Kumbalek Announces Candidacy -- Local

ArtKumbalek, authority on all things Wisconsin, announces his intention torun for any and all offices up for grabs in the "upchucking" politicalseason. He is the only local candidate to use beer as his campaignplatform. Art will be offering supporters at these events the firstdelicious taste of this year's batch of Focktoberfest beer produced byLakefront Brewery.

Milwaukee, WI (PRWEB)September 18, 2007 -- Perhaps the first political candidate to use beeras a campaign platform, Milwaukee celebrity Art Kumbalek has announcedhis intention to run for "any and every" office on the ballot thiscoming electoral term.







Already a longtime U.S. presidential candidate, Mr. Kumbalek now boasts his own line of beer, as well: "Focktoberfest" -- sure to be a staple at each of his campaign tour stops.



On seven consecutive Thursdays this fall, the Shepherd Express and ArtKumbalek will be hocking campaign items, T-shirts and "Focktoberfest"beer at Milwaukee-area venues. Patrons will enjoy drink specials,giveaways, and one-liners from Milwaukee's favorite Wise Guy.



Join the Shepherd Express in celebrating Art Kumbalek's candidacy announcement with Focktoberfest beer, produced by Lakefront Brewery in the heart of Milwaukee, WI.



The Art Kumbalek Campaign Tour 2007



(All events on Thursdays unless otherwise noted)



*September 19: Kickoff Party at Lakefront Brewery (Wednesday event)

September 27: Baumgarten Terrace @ Milwaukee Art Museum

October 4: The Nomad

October 11: Six Degrees

October 18: Pistol Pete's (Brookfield)

*October 24: The Groove (Wednesday event)

November 1: Trocadero



For more information:

Jonas Wittke

414-292-3858



