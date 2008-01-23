Shepherd Express and Wehaa.com Announce Exclusive Partnership

×

Theindependent alternative weekly newspaper, Shepherd Express, formed anexclusive partnership with Wehaa.com to better serve its online readerswith a completely interactive and searchable digital reproduction ofweekly issues.

Milwaukee, WI (PRWEB) December 18, 2007 -- Now in its 10th year online, the Shepherd Expresswill be launching a new website, ExpressMilwaukee.com, that willinclude a new technology platform developed by Franklin, WI, based Wehaa.



Wehaa, an online technology solutions provider to the newspaper andmagazine industries, was founded in 2005 by Cesar Montes, and hasadvanced a very unique technology for print publications, which allowsonline readers the option to read a full print publication in acompletely interactive and searchable digital format. The systemcombines components of social networking, self-publishing, andintegrates them into an editorial system with unprecedented ease of use.



Andy Vogel, Vice President of Advertising and Online Products at thethe Shepherd Express said, "We're looking forward to the launch ofExpressMilwaukee.com on the new Wehaa platform. This gives ShepherdExpress readers and our advertisers a rare opportunity to sharestories, photos, and information with a larger audience."



"Wehaa is pleased to provide our latest best-of-class contentmanagement system to a publisher of the quality of the ShepherdExpress. We want to be the next generation online platform formagazines and newspapers looking for ease-of-entry on the web," saysCesar Montes, President and Founder of Wehaa.



The Shepherd Express is not only excited to welcome this new onlinetechnology, but also pleased to be Wehaa's first Wisconsin partner,continuing the publications long tradition of supporting localbusinesses.



About the Shepherd Express:

The Shepherd Expressis an independent weekly newspaper that has been serving loyal readersfor 25 years. Circulated at over 1,200 locations to over 300,000readers, the Shepherd Express is Wisconsin's third most readpublication. After operating online for nearly 10 years, the ShepherdExpress is now embarking on a new era in participatory media with itsnew website www.expressmilwaukee.com slated to launch on 01.01.08.



About Wehaa:

Wehaais a website production company that produces and updates websites forprint publications. Formed in 2005 by Caesar Montes, Wehaa maintains anextensive and impressive roster of clients which includes the SanFrancisco Newspaper Agency and Morris Communications, in addition tomany monthly magazines.



