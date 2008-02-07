Snowed in, again? Read this week's Shepherd right here!

Are you stuck inside today? Can't get out to pick up the Shepherd at your normal place?

Well, no need to risk your life driving in this weather. You can now read this week's entire issue online, in a completely searchable and browsable format. A format you've likely not seen before.

The Shepherd Express now publishes a new type of online newspaper every week, and we publish it at the top of the homepage of ExpressMilwaukee.com. So, you get the same great A & E, Music, Dining, Events, and News coverage you've come to expect from the Shepherd each week, and you get it all with fresh daily updates on ExpressMilwaukee.com.

For 25 years the Shepherd Express has been Milwaukee's voice for news, events and culture. With Express Milwaukee, we are taking a bold step into the next phase of participatory media, offering a website with many familiar features from the Shepherd Express plus additional commentary by our most popular writers and opportunities for readers to network and share their own opinions.

We want Express Milwaukee to be a lively dialogue and not a monologue, so we welcome input from our readers. Please let us know how we can improve the site and help us shape the future of online community media in Milwaukee.

We'd appreciate any feedback you'd like to give us here.