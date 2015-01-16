5 Reasons Health Nuts Should Attend Woman Up! 2015

× Expand Thinkstock

Woman Up! 2015 will offer a lot for women of all ages and interests, but here are some reasons why health-conscious women will find a lot to love about this year's event.

1. Nearly 85,000 square feet of walking space

×

Thinkstock

2. Learn simple and healthy recipes from professional chefs

×

Thinkstock

3. Meet with gym owners, personal trainers, acupuncturists, masseuses, chiropractors and more

×

Thinkstock

4. Demo local health boosting products and services

×

Thinkstock

5. Get tips from health and fitness professionals at our Body Up! Stage

×

Thinkstock

Learn more or get tickets for this year's event and join the conversation on our Facebook event page where we'll be featuring vendors, sharing tips and giving you the latest updates.