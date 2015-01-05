9 Ways To Make The Most Out Of A Milwaukee Winter

by

Sure, it's painfully cold out, but winter is a beautiful season that offers plenty to do. Check out these 9 ways to make the most of it this year.

1. Grab some beers at Sugar Maple

Easily home to one of Milwaukee's best beer selections, you'll be sure to get the most out of winter.

2. Grab some beers at Von Trier

via careofmke.com

If its array of German beer doesn't let you see the beauty of winter its free popcorn should.

3. Grab some beers at Burnhearts

Bay View's pride has an impressive spread of uncommon beers to help you uncover winter's true meaning.

4. Grab some beers at Hotel Foster

Enjoy all that winter has to offer with its $1 happy hour running from 5:00 - 5:23 p.m.

5. Grab some beers at Palm Tavern

via screenlesstavernleague.com

The beauty of this season really shines when thumbing through its binder of craft beers.

6. Grab some beers at Cafe Benelux

You can really feel the magic of winter with its large selection of Belgian ales.

7. Grab some beers at a Bucks game

You wouldn't normally pay $8 for a Coors Light, but winter is a special time of year truly worth celebrating.

8. Grab some beers at Hi Hat Lounge

Here is where you and your friends will fully realize the wonders of winter.

9. Grab some beers at Old German Beer Hall 

Winter is the only time you can appreciate a 32 oz. dunkel. Make the most of it.

Know of some other ways to enjoy the beauty of winter in Milwaukee? Share in the comments below!