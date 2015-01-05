9 Ways To Make The Most Out Of A Milwaukee Winter

Sure, it's painfully cold out, but winter is a beautiful season that offers plenty to do. Check out these 9 ways to make the most of it this year.
1. Grab some beers at Sugar Maple
Easily home to one of Milwaukee's best beer selections, you'll be sure to get the most out of winter.
2. Grab some beers at Von Trier
via careofmke.com
If its array of German beer doesn't let you see the beauty of winter its free popcorn should.
3. Grab some beers at Burnhearts
Bay View's pride has an impressive spread of uncommon beers to help you uncover winter's true meaning.
4. Grab some beers at Hotel Foster
Enjoy all that winter has to offer with its $1 happy hour running from 5:00 - 5:23 p.m.
5. Grab some beers at Palm Tavern
via screenlesstavernleague.com
The beauty of this season really shines when thumbing through its binder of craft beers.
6. Grab some beers at Cafe Benelux
You can really feel the magic of winter with its large selection of Belgian ales.
7. Grab some beers at a Bucks game
You wouldn't normally pay $8 for a Coors Light, but winter is a special time of year truly worth celebrating.
8. Grab some beers at Hi Hat Lounge
Here is where you and your friends will fully realize the wonders of winter.
9. Grab some beers at Old German Beer Hall
Winter is the only time you can appreciate a 32 oz. dunkel. Make the most of it.
Know of some other ways to enjoy the beauty of winter in Milwaukee? Share in the comments below!