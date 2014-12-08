African American Children’s Theatre on Dickens’ Classic

Charles Dickens' tale of holidays past, present and future receives a fresh interpretation with Milwaukee's African American Children's Theatre (AACT) A Very Special Christmas Carol , 4:30 p.m. this Wednesday, Dec. 10, at The Milwaukee Area Youth Center, 325 W. Walnut St.

The performing troupe, comprised of students from Oliver Wendell Holmes Elementary School and other area schools, has been mentored by interns at Milwaukee High School for the Arts and directed by Jason Drake Hames. This fast-paced holiday musical presage's the company presentation of a wholly original work, Milwaukee Heroes , this spring.

Admission to A Very Special Christmas Carol is $5, but donations of any size are welcome. For more information, call (414) 461-5771.