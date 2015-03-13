Afro Fusion in Tosa

× Expand Thinkstock / Getty Images

Yollande Deacon, owner of specialty foods company Afro Fusion Cuisine, will be opening a restaurant at 7237 W. North Ave. Irie Zulu will serve African and Jamaican dishes and serve as a production kitchen for her line of packaged seasonings and sauces. Deacon hopes to open in July and will initially serve breakfast and lunch with plans to stay open for dinner eventually. Menu items would include African style sausages and coffee flavored with peppercorns at breakfast and West African curries, jerk chicken, sandwiches and stews for lunch.