Ale Asylum  Opens in December

Ale Asylum Riverhouse will be opening in the former Molly Cool's space in mid-December at 1110 N. Old World Third St. The restaurant and bar is not affiliated with Madison-based Ale Asylum Brewery, but will offer Ale Asylum (check out its Beer Advocate reviews) taps exclusively at opening.

Robert Klemm has joined the restaurant's team as executive chef, according to co-owner Tim Thompson. Klemm was previously owner of Industri Cafe, and plans to have a contemporary menu with playful spins on traditional pub food.