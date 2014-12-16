Another Few of My Favorite Ba-dings!

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, I seem to recall that about one year ago December, I hypothesized that a whole bunch of you’s were likely struck dumb by your Christmas shopping obligations, as in, “What should I get and which lottery game should I enter so I can pay for it. x93

And I suggested giving all on your list the gift of laughter ’cause it’s a gift that won’t cost you a focking dime. So I’ve decided to reopen Art’s Ba-ding! Boutique, what the fock. What follows are a couple, three items that may interest you. Feel free to stroll around the page and choose whatever catches your eye.

Here’s one for you to try on that’s got a little religious flavor to it—always tasty what with all the baby Jesus-hoopla lathered onto the Yuletide:

So this church minister dies and finds himself waiting in line outside the Pearly Gates. Ahead of him is this guy wearing jeans, leather jacket, sunglasses and he’s got one of those Mohawk haircuts. And Saint Peter asks the guy, “Who are you, so that I may know whether or not to admit you to the Kingdom of Heaven? x93

The guy says to Saint Peter, “You talking to me? Are you talking to me? x93 St. Pete says that indeed he is. And the guy says, “Listen, I’m Travis Bickle. Taxi driver. New York City. Listen you fockers, you screwheads. Like I said, here’s a man who would not take it anymore. A man who stood up against the scum, the cunts, the dogs, the filth, the shit, here is someone who stood up. x93

Saint Peter consults his list and says to taxi-driver Bickle, “Take this silken robe and golden staff my son, and enter the Kingdom. x93

So now it’s the minister’s turn. He stands erect, clears his throat, and with a stentorian boom-of-a-voice, pronounces, “I am James Dobnobson, pastor of the All Clean and Righteous Family Saints On High mega-church for the last 43 years. x93 Saint Pete checks his list, frowns, and says to the minister, “Yeah, OK, you’re in I guess, but here, you take this cotton robe and wooden staff. x93 Minister says, “Just a minute, there must be some mistake. The man before me was nothing but a taxi driver, and he receives a silken robe and golden staff. How can this be? x93

And St. Peter says, “This is Heaven, sir. Up here, we judge by results. And so I will tell you that while you preached, people slept; and while he drove, people prayed. x93 Ba-ding!

Let’s visit the Kids Department: A little kid sits on Santa’s lap and Santa says, “What would you like for Christmas? x93 Kid says, “A focking swing set. x93 Santa says, “You’ll have to ask nicer than that if you want Santa to bring you presents. Let’s try again. What else would you like? x93 Kid says, “A focking sandbox for the side yard. x93

Santa says, “That’s no way to talk to Santa. One more time. What else would you like for Christmas? x93 The kid thinks for a minute, says, “I want a focking trampoline in the front yard. x93

So Santa lifts the boy off his lap and talks to the kid’s parents. He tells them what the kid said and says, “Best that you don’t get him anything for Christmas except dog-doo. Put a pile of dog-doo in the back yard where he wants the swing set, put another pile in the side yard where he wants the sandbox, and another pile in the front yard where he wants the trampoline. That should make him change his tune. x93

Christmas morning the kid goes downstairs to open his presents and there aren’t any. He runs out the back door, looks around, and comes back in. He runs out the side door, looks around, and comes back in. He runs out the front door, looks around, and comes back in, shaking his head. His father asks, “Anything wrong, son? x93

Kid says, “Yeah. That fat bastard Santa brought me a focking dog, but I can’t find him anywheres. x93 Ba-ding!

Three friends die in a car crash and find themselves at the Pearly Gates of Heaven. Before entering, they’re each asked a question by St. Peter: “When you are in your casket and friends and family are mourning, what would you like to hear them say about you? x93

First guy answers, “I would like to hear them say that I was a great doctor and great family man. x93 Second guy answers, “I would like to hear that I was a wonderful husband and school teacher who made a huge difference in the lives of children. x93

And the last guy (me) says, “I sure as heck would like to hear them all say... LOOK!!! THE FOCKER’S MOVING!!! x93 Ba-ding!

Okey-dokey, got to close up shop. Hope you found something you liked, you cheap bastards, ’cause I’m Art Kumbalek and I told you so.