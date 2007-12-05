I­'m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain'a? So listen, sorry to say I can't dish out a fully blown essay for you's this week, on account of because I've been called away on assignment, what the fock.

And that assignment requires me to perform some researching so I can do some reporting as to the whereabouts of the future and to try to figure out what the big hold-up is all about. For christ sakes, as long ago as maybe sixty years back, a select group of scientists, thinkers and like ilk had all but guaranteed that by the year 2007 at least, everything would be silver and black, and that we would have flying cars with which to navigate a world of peace. I also remember reading somewheres that pedestrians were supposed to have anti-gravity belts by now that would be handy for short jaunts around the town.

I don't know about you, but I'm still waiting and I aim to find out why. I abso-focking-lutely will do my best to figure out what's up with this future thing. Yeah yeah, we all need a bright gleamy future and we need it right now 'cause I'm Art Kumbalek and I told you so.