Where Blue Birds Fly

<span>I'm Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain'a? So yeah, as Dorothy said to the wizard, “there's no place like home,” then to awaken in her bed with the company of three itinerant farmhands; I will match the Kansas farm girl's “home” and raise it by telling you's that there's abso-focking-lutely no place like the Uptowner tavern/charm school, majestically crammed onto the fabled corner of Hysteric Center Street and Humboldt Boule-focking-vard. It's where me and many others have often found that troubles can melt like lemon drops away above the chimney tops; to wake up where the clouds are far behind, but praying that the aspirin is front and center, what the fock.</span><span><br /><br />Thank you Shawn and Steve for graciously and generously acknowledging this one's 25 Years of Excellence with One Goddamn Newspaper last Sunday's so pleasant afternoon. Yes sir, the Uptowner</span>where today is always at least a day before tomorrow and yesterday may gosh darn well be today<span>that's where you'll find me, 'cause I'm Art Kumbalek and I told you so. </span> <p style="text-indent: 9pt;"><span> </span></p>