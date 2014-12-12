Artists in Residence at the Cedarburg Cultural Center

× Expand Photo courtesy from the Cedarburg Cultural Center From Left to Right: Kelly Garcia, Julianne Hunter, Nichole Forbes

The Cedarburg Cultural Center is hosting three local artists throughout December and invites the public to come mingle (free of charge) with these talented people to learn about their unique trades.

West Bend floral designer, artist, pastor and real estate agent Kelly Garcia will demonstrate and speak about her artistic process Saturday, Dec. 13, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Garcia draws inspiration from Impressionism and Abstract Expressionism and favors lively brushstrokes and squiggly lines. She will also be at the CCC Dec. 17, 20 and 31. On Jan. 3, Garcia will hold a workshop titled “Bold & Happy Painting with Kelly Garcia x93 from 10-11:30 a.m., which will lead 6- through 12-year-olds and 5-year-olds with an adult helper in painting “happy, x93 using bright colors and energetic brushstrokes.

Mequon artist and illustrator Julianne Hunter will share her craft on Tuesday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. She will speak about her multiple media styles and layering techniques, as well as how she seeks to surprise with works that are bright and fun, such as her series of “Steampunk x93 artworks. She will also be at the CCC Dec. 19, 23 and 30. On Jan. 3, Hunter will lead a workshop for teens and adults in creating a “Steampunk Mixed Media Painting x93 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Menomonee Falls jewelry artist Nicole Forbes will mingle with the public on Tuesday, Dec. 16 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and speak about beading, sea glass and resin techniques. Forbes, who’s been beading since she was a child and now owns her own company called Footprints Designs, says her greatest inspiration comes from nature. She will also be at the CCC Dec. 18, 23 and 30. On Saturday, Jan. 24, Forbes will lead an adult-only workshop called “Beadweaving: Beaded Slider x93 from 1-4 p.m. As part of the CCC’s “Cocktails and Canvas x93 series, the event includes a cocktail.

The CCC is free and open to the public Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 12-4 p.m. and closed Monday. For more information about the meet-and-greets and pricing for the January workshops, call 262-375-3676 or click here.