Bacon, Beer, and Valentine's Day

Motor Bar and Restaurant in the Harley-Davidson Museum is teaming up with Brenner Brewing Company for a Valentine's Day dinner centered around bacon and beer. It will feature four courses plus passed appetizers, all paired with beer. Menu items include bacon wrapped scallops, chili-rubbed bacon with quinoa, maple glazed pork belly with bacon grits, and a dessert made with bacon marshmallows and candied bacon.

Tickets are $40 per person and reservations are required:

http://www.harley-davidson.com/content/h-d/en_US/home/museum/eat/events-at-motor.html