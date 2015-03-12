Beer Pairing Featuring Gray’s Brewery at The Trout House

× Expand Thinkstock / Getty Images

Founded in November 2013, Rushing Waters’ Trout House restaurant features delectable dishes made from fresh, high-quality ingredients, the most prominent being Rushing Waters Fisheries’ farm-raised rainbow trout. Rushing Waters is Wisconsin’s largest aquaculture trout farm and one of the company’s ever-growing event offerings includes monthly drink pairings with local businesses.

On Thursday, March 26, The Trout House will prepare four dishes inspired by Gray’s Brewing Company beer. Hailing from Janesville, Wis., this family-owned brewery has crafted flavorful brews and gourmet sodas since 1856. Gray’s owner and brew master Fred Gray will be available starting at 5:30 p.m. to chat with guests about the brewery’s history and craftsmanship and dinner will begin 6:30 p.m. The cost is $39 per person, gratuity included. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 262-495-2089.

Dinner Menu

First Course

Beer cheese soup made with sharp cheddar cheese and Gray’s Busted Knuckle Irish-style Ale.

Beer Profile: This Irish-style Ale featuring a special blend of four types of malted barley and three varieties of hops, Busted Knuckle has a medium body with a sweet and light aroma followed by a moderate caramel-malt-flavored roasty finish.

Second Course

Belgian Wit smoked trout salad, featuring a spring mix salad with chopped bacon, red onion and Smoked Trout served with a Belgian Wit orange zest Vinaigrette.

Beer Profile: Gray’s Belgian Witbier is brewed with coriander and sweet orange zest, offering a crisp, refreshing experience.

Third Course

Pan-seared rainbow trout served with sautéed asparagus and fingerling potatoes with a mild jalapeno and Gray’s Honey Ale glaze.

Beer Profile: Made with locally harvested honey and brewed in small batches, Gray’s Honey Ale offers a refreshing flavor and extraordinary honey aroma.

Fourth Course

Oatmeal stout cake made with Gray’s Oatmeal Stout.

Beer Profile: The 56 Oatmeal Stout is a dark beer lover’s dream featuring a rich color, strong roasted flavor and creamy texture. Generous amounts of fresh rolled oats are paired with aromatic hops and roasted barley to create a unique coffee-like flavor.