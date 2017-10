Michael Allen, who hopes to open a vegetarian cafe at 2076 N. Commerce, has been approved for a business loan for the project. Beerline Cafe will be a fast casual restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a focus on sweet and savory crepes, panini, soup and salad.

Allen hopes to open the restaurant by spring, and will work to obtain certification from the Green Restaurant Association for energy-saving and environmentally friendly fixtures and practices.