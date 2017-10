Best of Milwaukee 2007

Best Bike Trail

Oak Leaf Trail

Runners-up: Glacial Drumlin, Hank Aaron State Trail

Best Boutique Hotel

Hotel Metro

Runners-up: County Clare, Ambassador

Best Bowling Alley

Bay View Bowl

Runners-up: Polish Falcon, Bowlero

Best Children’s Attraction

Discovery World

Runners-up: Milwaukee County Zoo, Milwaukee Public Museum

Best Church Festival

St. Gregory the Great

Runners-up: St. Roman’s, Annunciation Greek Festival

Best Dog Park

Runway Dog Park

Runners-up: Granville Dog Park, Katherine Kearny Carpenter Dog Park

Best Ethnic Festival

Festa Italiana

Runners-up: Germanfest, Indian Summer

Best Neighborhood Dog Parade

Brady Street Dog Parade

Runners-up: Washington Bark Dog Day, Bay View Dog Day Afternoon

Best Place to Learn to Dance

Danceworks

Runners-up: Fred Astaire, Trillium Studio

Best Place to People Watch

Summerfest

Runners-up: Brady Street, Lakefront

Best Activist

Bill Sell

Runners-up: Macannon Brown, Dorota Pruski

Best Milw. Alderperson

Michael Murphy

Runners-up: Michael D%uFFFDAmato, Tony Zielinski

Milwaukeean of the Year

Joe Zilber

Best County Supervisor

Gerry Broderick

Runners-up: Marina Dimitrijevic, Dan Devine

Most Trusted Public Official

Russ Feingold

Runners-up: Scott Walker, Tom Barrett

Most Beloved Politician

Russ Feingold

Runners-p: Herb Kohl, Tom Barrett

Best State Legislator

Jon Richards

Runners-up: Sheldon Wasserman, Lena Taylor

Best Local Character

John McGivern

Runners-up: “Freeway” Mike McCarter, Art Kumbalek

Best Lawyer: Criminal Defense

Gerald Boyle

Runners-up: Alex Flynn, Frank Gimbel

Best Lawyer: Divorce

Bruce Peckerman

Runners-up: Carlton Stansbury, Tom St. John

Best Lawyer: Personal Injury

David Gruber

Runners-up: Gerald Schmidy, Daniel Kondos

Best Animal Rescue Group

Companion Animal Resource & Adoption Center

Runners-up: Wisconsin Adopt a Golden Retriever, Happy Endings

Best Milwaukee Landmark

Milwaukee Art Museum

Runners-up: Oriental Theater, City Hall

Best Local Entrepreneur

Mike Eitel

Runners-up: Scott Johnson, Johnny Vassalo

Best Body Piercing

Gothic Body

Runners-up: Altered Evolution, Cut Throat

Best Day Spa

Azana Salon & Spa

Runners-up: Actaea Works, Spa Roma

Best Free WI-FI

Stonecreek Coffee

Runners-up: Rochambo, Mocha

Best Health Club

Wisconsin Athletic Club

Runners-up: YMCA, World Class Health & Fitness

Best Internet Provider

Road Runner (Time Warner)

Runners-up: AT&T, TDS Metrocom

Best Mobile Service

Verizon Wireless

Runners-up: Sprint PCS, US Cellular

Best Pet Grooming

Madra Pet Styling

Runners-up: Embark Pet Spa, Trim Time

Best Pet Sitter

Central Bark Doggy Day Care

Runners-up: Urban Pet Care, Critter Sitters

Best Real Estate Agency

Shorewest Realtors

Runners-up: First Weber, ReMax

Best Salon

Beauty

Runners-up: The Establishment, Neroli

Best Tattoo Parlor

Body Ritual

Runners-up: Adam Bomb, Black Dragon

Best Veterinary Clinic

Small Animal Hospital

Runners-up: Spirit of 76th Veterinary Clinic, Shorewood Animal Hospital

Best Yoga Studio

YamaYoga

Runners-up: Milwaukee Yoga Center, Riverwest Yogashala

Best Adult Video Store

Super Video 2

Runners-up: City News, Cupid’s Toys

Best Antiques Store

Legacies

Runners-up: Chattel Changers, Deja vu

Best Auto Dealer: Domestic

Braeger

Runners-up: Russ Darrow, Schlossmann’s

Best Auto Dealer: Imports

Concours

Runners-up: Wilde, David Hobbs

Best Auto Repair

Riverside Automotive

Runners-up: Reliable Auto, Baychar Auto

Best Barber Shop

Gee's Clippers

Runners-up: The Establishment, Groom

Best Bike Shop

Cory the Bike Fixer

Runners-up: Ben’s Cylce & Fitness, Crankdaddy’s

Best Bookstore: New

Harry W. Schwartz Bookshops

Runners-up: Barnes & Noble, Borders

Best Bookstore: Children’s

Harry W. Schwartz Bookshops

Runners-up: Barnes & Noble, Little Read Book

Best Bookstore: Used

Downtown Books

Runners-up: Renaissance Books, Harry W. Schwartz

Best Camping Equipment

Sherper’s

Runners-up: Laacke & Joys, Gander Mountain

Best CD Store: New

Exclusive Co.

Runners-up: Atomic Records, Rush Mor Records

Best CD Store: Used

Exclusive Co.

Runners-up: Atomic Records, CD Max

Best Clothing: Children’s

Sprout

Runners-up: Boutique Bebe, Freckle Face

Best Clothing: Men’s

Detour

Runners-up: Harley’s, Ma Jolie

Best Clothing: Vintage

Dragonfly

Runners-up: Closet Classics, Luv Unlimited

Best Clothing: Women’s

Fred

Runners-up: Leila, Detour

Best Comic Book Store

Lost World of Wonders

Runners-up: Neptune Comics, Turning Page

Best Eyewear Store

Optix on Downer

Runners-up: Metro Eye, Stein Optical

Best Florist

Locker’s

Runners-up: Bella Fiori, Private Gardener

Best Furniture: New

Rubin’s

Runners-up: Ashley Furniture, Colder’s

Best Furniture: Used

Goodwill

Runners-up: Value Village, Marcia’s 2nd Time Around

Best Futon Shop

Great Lakes Futon

Runners-up: Verlo, PM Bedroom Gallery

Best Garden Center

Minor’s Garden Center

Runners-up: Hawk’s Nursery, Bayside Garden Center

Best Hardware Store

Brady Street Hardware

Runners-up: National Ace, Downer Hardware

Best Jewelry Store

Out of Solitude

Runners-up: Village Bazaar, Power’s

Best Mattress Store

Verlo

Runners-up: Steinhafel’s, Colder’s

Best Musical Instrument Store

Cascio Interstate Music

Runners-up: Milwaukee’s Finest Guitars, Wade’s Guitar Shop

Best Pet Store

Pet World Warehouse Outlet

Runners-up: Natural Pet, Metropawlis

Best Place to Buy Vinyl

Atomic Records

Runners-up: Lotus Land Records, Bullseye Records

Best Shoe Store

Mr Shoe

Runners-up: Stan’s, Sweet Kicks

Best Thrift Store

Value Village

Runners-up: Salvation Army, American Council for the Blind

Best Tobacconist

Uhle’s

Runners-up: Famous Smoke Shop, Jack’s Tobacco

Best African Restaurant

African Hut

Runners-up: Club Timbuktu, Ethiopian Cottage

Best Appetizers

Balzac

Runners-up: Piano Blu, Palomino

Best Wine Selection at a Bar

Balzac

Runners-up: Dream Dance, Eagan’s

Best Bakery

Peter Sciortino’s Bakery

Runners-up: Simma’s Ovens, Harlequin Bakery

Best Bagels

Bruegger’s

Runners-up: Panera Bread, Big Apple Bagels

Best Buffet

Potawatomi Bingo Casino

Runners-up: Maharaja, Casablanca

Best Burger

Bella’s Fat Cat

Runners-up: Elsa’s on the Park, Sobelman’s

Best Bratwurst

Usinger’s

Runners-up: Johnsonville, Klements

Best Cajun/Creole Restaurant

Maxie’s Southern Comfort

Runners-up: Bayou, Fishbones

Best New Restaurant

Maxie’s Southern Comfort

Runners-up: Water Buffalo, Classic Slice Pizza

Best Caribbean Restaurant

Good Life

Runners-up: Kahuna’s, Painted Parrot

Best Cheese Selection

Whole Foods Market

Runners-up: Metro Market, Outpost Natural Foods

Best Gourmet Grocery

Whole Foods Market

Runners-up: V. Richards, Groppi’s

Best Chicken Wings

Points East Pub

Runners-up: Hooter’s, Pizza Shuttle

Best Chinese Restaurant

No. 1 Chinese

Runners-up: China Gourmet, Chopstix

Best Coffeehouse

Alterra Cafe at the Lake

Runners-up: Anodyne, Rochambo

Best Cuban Restaurant

Cubanitas

Runners-up: Hemmingway’s, Good Life

Best Delicatessen

Benji’s Deli

Runners-up: Jake’s Deli, Waterfront Deli

Best Diner

Miss Katie’s Diner

Runners-up: Ma Fischer’s, George Webb

Best Doughuts

Krispy Kreme

Runners-up: Dunkin’ Donuts, Sil’s Mini Donuts

Best Farmers Market

West Allis Farmers Market

Runners-up: Southshore Farmers Market, Eastside Open Market

Best Fish Fry

American Serb Hall

Runners-up: Lakefront Palm Garden, Turner Hall

Best Fish Market

Empire Fish

Runners-up: St. Paul Fish Market, Al’s Seafood

Best French Fries

Caf%uFFFD Hollander

Runners-up: Comet Caf%uFFFD, Saz’s

Best French Restaurant

Coquette Caf%uFFFD

Runners-up: Lake Park Bistro, Jacque’s Caf%uFFFD

Best Frozen Custard Stand

Leon’s Frozen Custard

Runners-up: Culver’s, Gille’s

Best German Restaurant

Karl Ratzsch’s

Runners-up: Kegel’s Inn, Old German Beer Hall

Best Greek/Mediterranean Restaurant

Oakland Gyros

Runners-up: Apollo Caf%uFFFD, Paul’s Omega

Best Grocery: Ethnic

El Rey

Runners-up: Glorioso’s, Viet Hoa

Best Grocery: Natural Foods

Outpost Natural Foods Cooperative

Runners-up: Whole Foods, Beans & Barley

Best Hot Dogs

Dogg Haus

Runners-up: Sammy’s Taste of Chicago, Martino’s

Best Indian/Pakistani Restaurant

Maharajah

Runners-up: Bombay Sweets, Royal India

Best Italian Restaurant

The Pasta Tree

Runners-up: Buca di Beppo, Tenuta’s

Best Late Night Restaurant

George Webb

Runners-up: Ma Fischer’s, Pizza Shuttle

Best Cheap Eats

George Webb

Runners-up: Conejito’s Place, Pizza Shuttle

Best Mexican Restaurant

Botanas Restaurant

Runners-up: La Fuente, La Perla

Best Middle Eastern

Casablanca

Runners-up: Abu’s, Shahrazad

Best Milwaukee-Made Soda

Sprecher

Runners-up: Black Bear, Lakefront

Best Pizza

Pizza Shuttle

Runners-up: Pizza Man, Zaffiro’s

Best Polish Restaurant

Polonez

Runner-up: Crocus

Best Restaurant in the Middle of Nowhere

Fox & Hounds

Runners-up: Heaven City, Mineshaft

Best Restaurant Service

Sanford

Runners-up: Lake Park Bistro, Eddie Martini’s

Best Restaurant When Someone Else is Buying

Sanford

Runners-up: Bacchus, Eddie Martini’s

Best Restaurant for Romance

Lake Park Bistro

Runners-up: Pasta Tree, Tess

Best Restaurant For Vegetarians

Beans & Barley

Runners-up: Roots, Comet Caf%uFFFD

Best Burrito

Beans & Barley

Runners-up: La Fuente, Botanas

Best Salads

Beans & Barley

Runners-up: Caf%uFFFD Lulu, The Knick

Best Ribs

Speed Queen Bar-B-Q

Runners-up: Saz’s, Famous Dave’s

Best Seafood Restaurant

Rip Tide Seafood Bar and Grill

Runners-up: Coast, River Lane Inn

Best Serbian Restaurant

Three Brothers

Runners-up: Old Town, Ilija’s Place

Best Soul Food

Mr. Perkins’ Family Restaurant

Runners-up: Garfield’s 502, Ja’Stacy

Best Soups

Soup Bros.

Runners-up: Panera Bread, Soup’s On!

Best Specialty Bread:

Breadsmith

Runners-up: Great Harvest Bread Co., Sciortino’s Bakery

Best Steakhouse

Mo’s- A Place For Steaks

Runners-up: Coerper’s, Mr. B’s Steakhouse

Best Steakhouse on a budget

Texas Road House

Runners-up: Boulder Junction, Butch’s

Best Sunday Brunch

Trocadero

Runners-up: Pandl’s Bayside, Comet Cafe

Best Outdoor Dining

Trocadero

Runners-up: Rock Bottom Brewery, La Fuente

Best Sushi

Sake Tumi

Runners-up: Nanakusa, Japanica

Best Tacos

Conejito’s Place

Runners-up: Botana’s, La Perla

Best Takeout

Jimmy John’s

Runners-up: Patty Burger, Chopstix

Best Tea Room

George Watts and Son

Runners-up: Rochambo, Anaba Tea Room

Best Thai Restaurant

EE Sane

Runners-up: Singha Thai, Thai Kitchen

Best Vietnamese Restaurant:

Phan’s Garden

Runners-up: Saigon, Noodle House

Best Acoustic Musician

Evan Christian

Runners-up: Lisa Marie Gatewood, Moxie Chicks

Best Art Gallery

Luckystar Studio

Runners-up: Art Bar, Katie Gingrass

Best Blues Band

Alex Wilson Band

Runners-up: South End Blues Band, Jim Liban

Best Club DJ

DJ ShortRound

Runners-up: DJ Why B, No Request Sound

Best Country Band

.357 String Band

Runners-up: Geoff Landon & the Wolfpack, Twang Dragons

Best Cover/Tribute Band

Mt. Olive

Runners-up: Old Mil, Love Monkeys

Best Dance Company

Ko-Thi Dance Company

Runners-up: Wild Space, Trillium Tribal Belly Dance

Best Jazz Artist

Jack Grassel

Runners-up: Ellen Winters, Michael Drake

Best Live Music Venue

Pabst Theater

Runners-up: The Rave, Shank Hall

Best Local Filmmaker

Chris Smith

Runners-up: Howie Goldklang, Mark Borchardt

Best Local TV Personality

Ted Perry

Runners-up: Mike Jacobs, John Malan

Best Movie Theater

Oriental Landmark Theatre

Runners-up: Rosebud Cinema Drafthouse, Ridge Cinema

Best Museum

Milwaukee Public Museum

Runners-up: Discovery World, Eisner Museum of Advertising and Design

Best R&B/Funk Group

Paul Cebar

Runners-up: Growing Nation, Midnight Grove

Best Vocalist: Male

Paul Cebar

Runners-up: John Fichtner, Josh Quinn

Best Radio Personality

Kramp & Adler

Runners-up: Dave & Carol, Mark Belling

Best Radio Station

88.9 Radio Milwaukee

Runners-up: 91.7 WMSE, 102.1 WLUM

Best Rap/Hip-hop Group

Juiceboxxx

Runners-up: Def Harmonic, Kid Millions

Best Rock Band

Revolush

Runners-up: Rendered, Fat Bottom Special

Best Vocalist: Female

Jamie Brace

Runners-up: Lisa Marie Gatewood, Ronnie Nyles

Best After Work Watering Hole

Highbury Pub

Runners-up: Wicked Hop, Burnheart’s

Best Bar Food

Hooligan’s

Runners-up: Palomino, BBC

Best Bartender

Jenna Schneider from Heart Breakers

Runners-up: David from Eagan’s, Aaron from Halliday’s

Best Bar to Be Seen In

Elsa’s

Runners-up: Taylor’s, Burnheart's

Best Martini

Elsa’s

Runners-up: Hi Hat, Metro Cafe

Best Beer Selection in a Bar

Palm Tavern

Runners-up: Von Trier, Landmark 1850 Inn

Best Beer Selection: Retail

Otto's

Runners-up: Ray’s, Whole Foods

Best Liquor Store

Otto's

Runners-up: Ray’s, Downer Avenue Wine & Spirits

Best Bloody Mary

Wicked Hop

Runners-up: Chancery, Sobelman’s

Best Cocktail Lounge

Hi Hat Lounge

Runners-up: Blu, At Random

Best Comedy Club

ComedySportz

Runners-up: Comedy Caf%uFFFD, Jokerz

Best Corner Tap

Burnheart’s

Runners-up: Champion’s Pub, Wonder Bar

Best Gay Bar

Club Boom

Runners-up: Fluid, Triangle

Best Hangover Breakfast

Ma Fischer’s

Runners-up: Comet Caf%uFFFD, Trocadero

Best Happy Hour

Rascal’s

Runners-up: Bar Louie, Duke’s

Best Irish Pub

County Clare Irish Inn and Pub

Runners-up: Paddy’s Pub, The Harp

Best Jazz Club

Jazz Estate

Runners-up: Caroline’s, Envoy

Best Karaoke Bar

Scuttlebutt Sports Lounge

Runners-up: Long Wong’s, New Yorker

Best Lesbian Bar

Walker’s Pint

Runner-up: Mona’s

Best Margarita

Cempazuchi

Runners-up: Botanas, Rudy’s

Best Microbrewery

Lakefront

Runners-up: Milwaukee Ale House, Sprecher

Best New Club

Decibel/Deep Bar

Runners-up: City Lounge, 618 Live

Best Open Mic Night

Up & Under Pub

Runners-up: Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, Comedy Sportz

Best Pool Hall

Landmark Lanes

Runners-up: Romine’s High Pockets, Lenny’s

Best Rock Club

Mad Planet

Runners-up: Heartbreakers, Shank Hall

Best Dance Club

Mad Planet

Runners-up: La Cage, Decibel/Deep Bar

Best Romantic Bar

Blu

Runners-up: Balzac, Nessun Dorma

Best Strip Club

On the Border

Runners-up: Silk, Heartbreakers