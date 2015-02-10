Blues Brunch at Geno’s Bar & Grill

× Expand Thinkstock

The monthly blues brunch held in conjunction with WNOV-AM 860's Saturday morning “Blues Café x93 show (hosted by Mr. Deboe) moves to Geno's Bar and Grill, 3910 W. Fond du Lac Ave., 10 a.m. Feb. 14. Apart from the blues, Southern soul and old school R&B Deboe spins most every weekend, live entertainment will be provided by one of Milwaukee's most distinguished smooth jazz and urban adult bands, Christopher's Project led by three-time Showtime at the Apollo amateur competition winner saxophonist Christopher Pipkins.

Deboe promises giveaways including tickets to the 14 Zapp Band/Atlantic Starr/Dazz Band concert at the Riverside Theater and Wisconsin Lottery tickets. The event may have a fresh new locale, but price of the buffet, by Geno's own Miss Wenny, remains $10.