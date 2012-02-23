Boris and Doris On the Town

<strong>Buzzed About Art:</strong> The city's art world is abuzz with the priceless donation of <strong>Anthony Petullo's</strong> prestigious 312-piece outsider art collection to the Milwaukee Art Museum. At the President's Circle opening, MAM head <strong>Dan Keegan</strong> welcomed the crowd and Board President <strong>Ray Krueger</strong> introduced Petullo, who charmed the audience with his story of “Accidental Genius.” In the filled Lubar Auditorium was his wife, <strong>Bev</strong>, and extended family. Event sponsors <strong>Donna and Donald Baumgartner</strong> and <strong>Stephen and Nancy Einhorn</strong> were thanked for their generosity, as well as MAM curator <strong>Margaret Andera</strong> and designer <strong>John Irion</strong> for preparing the exhibit.<br /><br />In the audience were <strong>Dave Fantle</strong>, Wisconsin's peripatetic deputy secretary of tourism and his wife, <strong>Cathy</strong>; <strong>Larry Oliverson</strong>, Friends of Art president, and his wife, <strong>Donna</strong>; always-dashing <strong>Ald. Robert Bauman</strong>; <strong>Gail Groenwoldt</strong>, Contemporary Art Society president; <strong>Christine Symchych</strong> and her fiancé, <strong>Jim McNulty</strong>; <strong>Katherine and Jeff Murrell</strong>; <strong>Rose Spano Iannelli</strong> and her husband, <strong>Mike Iannelli</strong>; the ever-spiffy <strong>Joe Pabst</strong>; and plastic surgeon <strong>Tony Krausen</strong> and his wife, <strong>Susan</strong>. A contingent from the new Leslie Hindman Auctioneers included owner <strong>Leslie Hindman</strong>, <strong>Heidi Von Hagke</strong>, <strong>Margaret O'Neill</strong> and artist <strong>Sara Mulloy</strong>. The always-entertaining Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra performed.<strong><br /><br />Happy B-Day:</strong> INdustri Café pals and patrons poured into the restaurant to celebrate its "1-1-1 INdustri Anniversary Party" (one year, one month, one day). Owners <strong>Robert Klemm</strong> and <strong>Christopher Miller</strong> greeted guests while Element 13's <strong>Jim Donaldson </strong>and <strong>Mike Gaethke</strong> entertained. The event was a Who's Who of fellow restaurateurs: <strong>Scott Sebastian</strong> from Sebastian's in Racine; <strong>Bryan Schmidt</strong>, Dream Dance's general manager; National Café's <strong>Nell Benton</strong>; <strong>Diane Dowland</strong>, owner of Monkey Bar; <strong>Krzysztof Zielinski</strong> of Transfer Pizza and VIA Downer; and <strong>Brad Chrzanowski</strong>, Replay Sports Bar's GM.<br /><br />Also dropping in were <strong>Brian Francis</strong>, Mulligan's and Lucky's Irish Pub owner; <strong>Jose Zarate</strong> of La Fuente; <strong>Ramses Alvarez</strong>, executive chef of Water Street Brewery Group; <strong>David Kressin</strong>, owner of The Noble; and <strong>Sean Henninger</strong>, Times Square Pizza. From Ten Bells Bar were owner <strong>Lee Guk</strong> and bartender <strong>Nick “Smitty” Smith</strong>. Watching the swirl were Klemm's parents <strong>Bob and Lynn Klemm</strong>, proprietors of Memories Ballroom Dinner Theater, Port Washington.<br /><br />Other well-wishers included Blush Beauty's <strong>Sarah Brucker</strong>, excited about her new Mequon digs. Local tattoo artists included <strong>Alex Trevino</strong> of Ink 101 and <strong>Tom Aldana</strong> from Super Star Tattoothe latter tatted up Klemm's amazingly decorative arms. Real estate agent <strong>Lisa Blythe</strong> of Lisa's List and photographers <strong>Josh Pietrykowski</strong> and <strong>Michael Wessel</strong> had a grand time. Bloggers included MilwaukeeFood.com's <strong>Andrew Swofford</strong>, <strong>Paul and Lori Fredrich</strong> of BURP! Where Food Happens, <strong>Stephen Carlson</strong> from Your Milwaukee Dining, and <strong>Brian and Angie West</strong>, owners of <em>Alcoholmanac</em> magazine.<br /><br /><strong>Clive Promhows</strong>, owner/artist/designer at Live Artists Studio; <strong>Mary Herman</strong> with <strong>Cathy Stadler</strong> from KingsHead Hair Salon; cheesemaker <strong>Bob Wills</strong>; Altec Roofing's <strong>Dieter Wegner</strong>; <strong>Rachel Fell</strong> of Yelp Milwaukee; pet masseuse <strong>Jessica Dragan</strong>; and <strong>José G. Pérez</strong>, 12th District aldermanic candidate all circulated.<strong><br /><br />Art Invasion:</strong> Balmy winter weather brought out a horde to the Nut Factory's eighth annual February open house. Founder/lighting designer <strong>Chris Poehlman</strong> flew in from Philadelphia for this year's event, organized by <strong>Brent Budsberg</strong> and <strong>Shana McCaw</strong>. Other artists included <strong>Michael Davidson</strong>, whose dad, artist <strong>William Davidson</strong>, stopped by, as well as <strong>Annushka Peck</strong>, <strong>Melissa Emerson-Froebe</strong>, <strong>John Horvath</strong>, <strong>Tara Bogart</strong> and photographer <strong>Brian Holoubek</strong>.<br /><br />Schlick Cycles showcased “intelligent” bikes, with co-owners <strong>John Schlick</strong> and <strong>Greg Smith</strong> and his wife, <strong>Wendy</strong>, hosting sculptor <strong>Dave Lunz</strong>; <strong>Tony Berger</strong>; oncologists <strong>Beth Gore</strong> and <strong>Stuart Wong</strong>; and <strong>Leanne and Jack Lake</strong>. Checking out studios were <strong>Mike Flanagan</strong>; 1451 Renaissance Place director <strong>Andrea Taxman</strong>; photographer <strong>Troy Freund</strong>; Milwaukee Water Council's <strong>Rachel Wilberding</strong>; artists <strong>Demetra Copoulos </strong>and <strong>Carlos Schmitt</strong>; <strong>Trish Hundhausen</strong>; assistant D.A. <strong>Zach Whitney</strong>; and <strong>Stacy LaPoint</strong>, owner of Fresh Is Best.<strong><br /><br />Carol Curley</strong>, who wrote for the old <em>Crazy Shepherd</em> in '81 and is now a Bon-Ton art director, photographer <strong>Jenny Bahn</strong> and <strong>John Augustine</strong> enjoyed Milwaukee Hot Dogs from a cart manned by co-owners <strong>Tom Kuhns</strong> and <strong>Angel Perez</strong> and his son <strong>Angel III</strong>. <strong>Kathy Papineau</strong> served her Localicious soup, helped out by <strong>Maggie Gerstner</strong> and her BF <strong>James Evans</strong>. <strong>Art Elkon</strong> reminisced about his family, which once owned the Nut Factory, where their Top Crop Nuts were roasted.<strong><br /><br />Up Nort':</strong> Attorney <strong>Tom Cunningham</strong> and <strong>Mary Ritchie</strong> were in Toronto recently, following their daughter <strong>Isabel “Izzy” Ritchie</strong> of the Strumbellas. At the Rivoli Café's full house, the Canadian bluegrass/rock fusion band performed from its debut CD, <em>My Father and The Hunter</em>. The younger Ritchie performs violin, viola and vocals.<strong><br /><br />Road Trip:</strong> Once a month, Sardine in Madison hosts a family-style ethnic dinner worth an expedition. B&D checked out the latest, a Basque feast with braised lamb and pan-seared trout to die for, prepared by chefs <strong>John Gadau</strong> and <strong>Phillip Hurley</strong>. At the sold-out event were ex-Milwaukeeans <strong>Rita Renner</strong> and <strong>Brian Fischer</strong>; and the Center for Family Policy and Practice's <strong>Magda Kmiecik </strong>and <strong>Jill Groblewski</strong>. Manager <strong>Susan Schueller </strong>hosted, looking forward to Sardine's March Dijon feast.<em><br /><br />If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the March 8 issue of the </em>Shepherd<em>.</em> <p> </p> <p> </p>