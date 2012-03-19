Boris and Doris On the Town

<strong>Haitian Invasion:</strong> After two years of planning, Milwaukee hosted the multi-day "Haiti 2012 Dreams and Reality" conference ("<em>Pays Rêvé, Pays Réel</em>") featuring that nation's artists, filmmakers and writers. The group was treated to a welcome dinner at Lynden Sculpture Garden, which displayed beautiful paintings by <strong>Orville Bulman</strong>, an American artist inspired by a trip to Haiti.<br /><br />On hand were Haitian Cultural Attaché <strong>Marie-Anne Toledano</strong>, Marquette University's <strong>Sarah Davies Cordova</strong>, novelist <strong>Louis-Philippe Dalembert</strong>, UW-Milwaukee professor <strong>Patrick Bellegarde-Smith</strong>, <strong>Fran and Judy Croak</strong>, Milwaukee Art Museum curator <strong>Brady Roberts</strong> and Director <strong>Dan Keegan</strong>, Youthaiti President <strong>Gigi Pomerantz</strong>, soon-to-retire UWM French professor <strong>Gabrielle Verdier</strong>, Alliance Francaise's <strong>Anne Leplae</strong>, gallery operator <strong>David Barnett</strong> and <strong>Joan Dvorsky</strong>. Bradley Family Foundation hosted the event. Its director, <strong>David Uihlein Jr.</strong>, and sculpture garden Executive Director <strong>Polly Morris</strong> presented an exhibit overview. At Marquette, B&D also viewed Haitian director <strong>Arnold Antonin's</strong> quirky, award-winning film <em>Les Amours d'un zombi, candidat à la présidence</em> ("The Loves of a Zombie, Presidential Candidate").<strong><br /><br />Retro Fashion:</strong> Feathers & Foxtails, an online vintage clothing store, celebrated its launch with a wall-to-wall blowout at Hotel Foster. Orchestrated by company creator <strong>Margaret Butler</strong>, the evening included music by Faux Fir and an over-the-top fashion show, backed by musicians <strong>Nicholas Stuart</strong> and <strong>Bradley Kruse</strong> from The Wildbirds, <strong>Al Kraemer</strong> of Calliope playing Farfisa, Hot Coffin drummer <strong>Justin Krol</strong>, and tambourinist <strong>Clarissa Anderson</strong>, doubling among the show's 15 models.<br /><br />Others on the runway included <strong>Jonathan Charles</strong>, cheered on by mom <strong>Joyce DeGroote</strong>, sister <strong>Amanda DeGroote</strong> with <strong>Troy Semandel</strong>, <strong>Kelsey Barber</strong>, <strong>Bob Tiede,</strong> <strong>Claire Muza</strong>, <strong>Danielle Bailey</strong>, <strong>Jessica Mutsch</strong>, <strong>Dana Jacobsen</strong>, actor <strong>Kyle Queenan</strong> and <strong>Svetlana Stoycheva</strong>. Assisting Butler were <strong>Holly Topel Neubert</strong>, <strong>Nina Mueller</strong>, <strong>Karly Boor</strong> and <strong>Kathryn O'Hara</strong>.<br /><br />Bumping elbows were graphic designer <strong>Eric Koschnick</strong>, <strong>Devin Arch</strong>, <strong>Kristin Bridges</strong> and <strong>Amy Mulhern</strong>, Do414.com proprietor <strong>Jeremy Rogers</strong>, <strong>Kendall Mann</strong>, <strong>Danielle Hanson</strong>, <strong>Jerica Beakman</strong>, Danceworks instructor <strong>Chris Gilbert</strong>, <strong>Emily Craft</strong> in a vintage lid, <strong>Chuck Watson</strong>, <strong>Corissa and Casey Grundman</strong>, writer <strong>Evan Solochek</strong>, musician <strong>Asher Gray</strong>, <strong>Richard Bowman</strong> and bassist <strong>Ben Perlstein</strong>. Bartenders <strong>Lauren Landa</strong>, <strong>Amanda Olson</strong> and <strong>John Revord</strong> were busy.<strong><br /><br />Poetry Night:</strong> Woodland Pattern overflowed with poetry fans listening to <strong>Steve Anderson</strong>, <strong>Chris Austin</strong>, <strong>Paul Enea</strong>, <strong>Elliot O. Lipchik</strong> and <strong>Steve Pump</strong> read from their new book of poems, <em>Portals and Piers</em>. The five meet on Sunday mornings to read and discuss each other's work. Spotted in the audience were <strong>Maxine Wishner</strong> and <strong>Dan Mooney</strong>, heading to New York to celebrate her birthday; <strong>Gini Holland</strong>; Water Buffalo Books Director <strong>Mark Sachner</strong> and <strong>MaryLee Knowlton</strong>; <strong>Susan and Noah Dixon</strong>; and Woodland Pattern's <strong>Rob Baumann</strong> and co-founders <strong>Karl Young </strong>and <strong>Anne Kingsbury</strong>.<strong><br /><br />Gourmet Delight:</strong> Hearing rave reviews, B&D checked out The Noble in Walker's Point, which <strong>David Kressin</strong> and <strong>Frank Harroun</strong> have transformed into a cozy, retro gem. Other diners were retired pediatrician <strong>Sally Hunt</strong> with her husband, whirligig artist <strong>Rostislav (Slava) Yanovsky</strong>, their son <strong>Stefan</strong> and <strong>Brennan Balestrieri</strong>; activist <strong>Bill Sell</strong>, who ate and scampered off to the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; producer <strong>Pat Buckley</strong> and <strong>Rose Champagne</strong>, a Community Care nurse practitioner, there with pals <strong>Jason O'Brien</strong>, a Community High School teacher, and his wife, <strong>Holly</strong>, a Children's Hospital nurse educator.<strong><br /><br />St. Pat's Redux:</strong> For the 46th year, "Irish" <strong>Mary Kelly</strong> hosted her St. Pat's shenanigans, complete with the best corned beef, soda bread, plenty of green frosting and Irish spirits. Amid the "Celtic" cavorters were <strong>Dirk Urban</strong> with chanteuse <strong>Robin Pluer</strong> in colorful headdress; <strong>Lenore Lee</strong>; Bay View Historical Society chief <strong>Nancy Tawney</strong> and <strong>Greg Chrisafis</strong>; Mitchell Airport pianist <strong>Patricia Monroe</strong>, accompanied by wine and slivovitz importer <strong>Tony Jansen</strong>, there with his business partner, Le Mans racer <strong>Jacques Grelley</strong>, just back from a Lima-Rio drive.<strong><br /><br />Well Done:</strong> <em>Success</em> lived up to its title, opening in the beautiful Next Act Theatre space. After a visa delay, actress <strong>Kriti Pant</strong> arrived from Delhi that morning and performed without a yawn. The Theatre MXT play also featured <strong>John Kishline</strong>, <strong>Deborah Clifton</strong> and <strong>Ed Morgan</strong>, whose girlfriend, <strong>Dr. Raquelina Luna Calvo</strong>, was in town from the Dominican Republic. Friends gathered in the lobby for an après-sip-and-celebration: Theatre Gigante's <strong>Isabelle Kralj</strong> and <strong>Mark Anderson</strong>; graphic artist <strong>Frank Ullenberg</strong>; and Bunny Gumbo's irrepressible <strong>Jim Fletcher</strong>. Helping (wo)man the bar were house manager <strong>Gwen Zupan</strong>, celebrating her big 25 that evening, plus stage manager <strong>Jessica Connelly</strong> and <strong>Libby Amato</strong>, Kriti's understudy. <strong>Charles Kakuk</strong>, Next Act's 20-year-veteran managing director, watched over the assemblage.<strong><br /><br />Flappin' Jacks:</strong> Post-St. Pat's partiers queued up at Sugar Maple for beer pancakes concocted with Rogue Chocolate Stout and flipped by brew connoisseur and author <strong>Lucy Saunders</strong>. The flapjacks were being tested for Saunders' upcoming book, <em>Dinner in the Beer Garden</em>, due out in October. Pub owner <strong>Bruno Johnson</strong> grilled Klement's sausage, while his wife, <strong>Adrienne Pierluissi</strong>, held down the inside fort. Beermaker <strong>Mike Brenner</strong> herded the hungry brunchers. Among early eaters were freelance writer <strong>Amy Waldman</strong>, VISIT Milwaukee's <strong>Margaret Casey</strong> with <strong>Ray Fister</strong>, and machinery appraiser <strong>Brook Scheiber</strong>.<em><br /><br />If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at <a href="mailto:borisanddorisott@aol.com" target="_blank">borisanddorisott@aol.com</a>. Their next column will appear in the April 5 issue of the </em>Shepherd<em>.</em>