Boris and Doris On the Town

<strong>Bravo! Next Act:</strong> Celebrating Next Act Theatre's first anniversary in its beautiful new theater space, the company's fans poured into the sold-out “Bravo, Next Act” event. The retro-summer theme encouraged '50s attire, with <strong>Laura and Jeff Hanson</strong> getting our nod for best garb. The evening's activities included <strong>John McGivern</strong>'s <em>Summer Stories</em>, oodles of champagne, an impressive silent auction, “Actors at Work” led by Artistic Director <strong>David Cecsarini</strong> and music by the Jeff Krumbein Trio. Libations included a signature Mellow Chartreuse and the infamous Cherry Bark Sour.<br /><br />Mingling were Next Act's development manager and event coordinator, <strong>Heidi Boyd</strong>, there with her husband, <strong>Joel</strong>,<strong> </strong>in a spiffy period chapeau; board president <strong>Steve Marcus</strong> and his wife, <strong>Karin</strong>, from <em>Footlights</em>; board member <strong>John Menzel</strong> and <strong>Kathy Nusslock</strong>; marketing director <strong>Matt Kemple</strong>, founder and producer of the Milwaukee Comedy Festival; costume designer <strong>Aria Thornton</strong>, wearing a self-designed brim; stage manager <strong>Jessica Betts</strong>; lighting designer <strong>Alan Piotrowicz</strong>, and writer/producer <strong>Maria Petrella</strong>, who was snapping photos.<br /><br />Helpful volunteers included <strong>Dave Glenn</strong> (aka “volunteer Dave”) and photographer/usher/fan <strong>Steven Alexander</strong>. Enjoying the evening were <strong>Skip and Ildy Poliner</strong>, <strong>Larry Dalton</strong> and <strong>Lisa Berman</strong>, <strong>Robb and Sally Marks</strong>, the latter soon performing with Pink Banana, and NML's <strong>Ray Manista</strong> and his wife, <strong>Dawne</strong>.<strong><br /><br />Grand Reopening:</strong> Grafton's Slow Pokes Local Food, offering fabulous natural and organic produce, has expanded to its second floor with a beautiful kitchen and school space. To celebrate, local vendors served tastings. <strong>Todd Richards</strong> offered his Fox Valley Berkshire smoked brats. From the Little Red Hen & Co., <strong>Mary Thomas</strong> and daughter <strong>Hannah</strong> presented samples of their delicious kombucha tea, Doris' new addiction. <strong>Joe Alioto</strong> showcased his trellis designs.<br /><br />Owner <strong>Kathleen McGlone</strong> greeted guests, with <strong>Sarah Philipp</strong>, a nutrition coach and owner of Abundelicious, and chef <strong>Linda Vatovetz</strong> holding court upstairs. Loyal patrons and cooking students included <strong>Connie and Dave Durham</strong>; <strong>Gary Sapiro</strong>; <strong>Michelle Winkler </strong>and <strong>Maggie Schmidt</strong>; plus <strong>Josh Moore</strong>, a gluten-free meat distributor, and his wife, <strong>Mindy</strong>; and <strong>Michele Sarnoski</strong> and her mother <strong>Frances DeNicola</strong>.<strong><br /><br />Another Decade:</strong> The Milwaukee Athletic Club was the scene of <em>Info*</em> magazine's 10th anniversary release party and ART Milwaukee's May ART Jamboree. The evening was awash with nonstop frivolity, including a charity casino orchestrated by <strong>Bill Finn's </strong>Vegas on Wheels, with celebrity dealer <strong>Matthew Gorski</strong>. The Jeanna Salzer Trio performed. Fashions by <strong>Chelsea Stotts</strong>, owner of Moda Muneca, were modeled by <strong>Andrea LaPinske</strong>, <strong>Melissa Tomczyk</strong>, <strong>Trisha Maier</strong>, <strong>Jennifer Kirkpatrick</strong> and others.<br /><br />Among artists creating oeuvres were <strong>Scott Hatton</strong>, <strong>Nico Grasset</strong>, <strong>Ivan Herrada</strong>, <strong>Sherman Pitts</strong> and airbrush maestro <strong>Elias Vallejo</strong>.<br /><br />Making the rounds were writer <strong>Jordan Dechambre</strong> and pal <strong>Tony Davis</strong>; and, from Flux Design, President <strong>Jeremy Shamrowicz</strong> in his signature utility kilt, <strong>Liz Syrrakos</strong> and <strong>Dave Bobrowicz</strong>; plus the Safe House's <strong>Dave Baldwin</strong> and his wife, author <strong>Shauna Singh Baldwin</strong>, excited that her novel <em>The Tiger Claw</em> has been optioned for a film. Other cavorters were <strong>Scott Blum</strong>, Rockstar Design owner and <em>Info*</em> creative director; <strong>Felicia Pope</strong> and <strong>Beth Anne Gleason</strong>; designer <strong>Libby Quail</strong>; <strong>Drew Muth</strong>; the Rep's <strong>Cindy Moran</strong> and <strong>Todd Broadie</strong>; and Taylor's <strong>Dan Taylor</strong>.<br /><br />Spotted at the gaming tables were the Skylight Music Theatre's <strong>Madeline Cope</strong> and <strong>Rose Hebein</strong>, <strong>Miles and Marla Fabishak</strong>, Shindig founder <strong>Brendon Thomas</strong>, and Wisconsin Innovation Network's <strong>Molly Lahr</strong>. Later in the evening, a flood of folks wound up partying on MAC's star-touched rooftop.<strong><br /><br />Glad Bags:</strong> More than 150 women partied with purses at the annual Gilda's Club Southeastern Wisconsin Wine, Women & Purses fundraiser. This year, the group was hosted by <strong>Marta Bianchini</strong> at her COA Restaurant. Baseball scribe <strong>Tom Haudricourt</strong>, husband of Gilda's Club Executive Director <strong>Trish Haudricourt</strong>, gifted Marta with a Brewers' Chorizo Man statuette.<br /><br />Donating auction items were companies, boutiques and individuals, including Investment Designers' <strong>Tom Nackers</strong>, who honored his late wife, Kathy. Gilda's board president <strong>Ann Homstad</strong> and special events manager <strong>Wendy Lund</strong> encouraged the bidding. Television personality <strong>Kim Murphy </strong>acted as honorary hostess. <strong>Patty Riordan</strong>, UW-Milwaukee's <strong>Mariann Maris</strong>, <strong>Anne Catalane</strong> and <strong>Anne Tremel</strong> chatted at the bar.<br /><br />The Kass family was there in force: patriarch <strong>Stan Kass</strong> and his sons <strong>Lenny, Mike, and Mark</strong> with his wife, <strong>Kaye</strong>, and daughter <strong>Abby</strong>. Volunteer helpers included <strong>Justine Murray</strong>, <strong>Judy Austin</strong>, <strong>Silvia Cisneros</strong>, <strong>Helen Lambron</strong> and <strong>Loring Talsky</strong>. Designer <strong>Carol Carr</strong> arrived with pals <strong>Susie Tweddell</strong> and <strong>Maria Fenske</strong>.<strong><br /><br />East Greets West:</strong> Boulevard Theatre closed its 26th season with the Midwest premiere of the fun and poignant <em>Cowboy Versus Samurai</em>. The packed opening had co-directors <strong>Mark Bucher</strong> and <strong>Jaime Jastrab</strong> shuffling chairs to accommodate the full house. Board members <strong>Richard Ippolito</strong> and <strong>Tom Gauthier</strong> announced the Boulevard's annual “Verse and Vino” blowout on June 11.<br /><br />Applauding were Door Shakespeare's <strong>Debra Babich</strong>; Windfall Theatre's <strong>Carol Zippel</strong>; and UWM ESL instructors <strong>Valerie Chamberlain</strong> and <strong>Mark Sondrol</strong> with students <strong>Hanna Kim</strong>, <strong>Shikan Zheng</strong>, <strong>Jianmei Liu</strong>, <strong>Phong Do</strong> and <strong>Xinhao Liang</strong>. Also on hand were Boulevard enthusiasts <strong>Maureen Kilmurry</strong> and <strong>Elaine and Marty Schreiber</strong>.<em><br /><br />If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at <a href="mailto:borisanddorisott@aol.com" target="_blank">borisanddorisott@aol.com</a>. Their next column will appear in the June 14 issue of the </em>Shepherd<em>.</em>