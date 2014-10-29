Boris and Doris On the Town

Art Prowl: Gallery Night was an eclectic evening of art, music and even a little exercise. Gallery 326 showcased local painters Daniel Fleming, Kristen Lopez, Brian Schneider, Nicholas Clifford Wieczorkowski, David Najib Kasir and Clarissa McCann. Flux owner Jeremy Shamrowicz, in a kilt, hosted with his wife, Diane, backed by another tartaned Fluxer, Cory Malchow. Jenny Mendenhall, special events coordinator at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, manned its info booth.

At the Marshall Building, B&D ran into Annie LeFort, owner of the Mindful Palate, with her husband, Ben, and daughter, Vera. At Elaine Erickson’s gallery, Channel 6 graphic artist Jeff Darrow, there with his wife, Jean, exhibited his stunning oils. His sister, artist Darylnn Choles, and her husband, illustrator Nick Choles, visited from Madison.

Then it was up to the Portrait Society Gallery, where impresario Debra Brehmer and gallery manager Tony Nickalls hosted work by Canadian artist Janet Werner and Milwaukee painter Ariana Huggett. Checking the scene were Annemarie Sawkins, who curated the retrospective of Jeanne Nikolai Olivieri at Hudson Business Lounge, with hair designer Antonio Hernandez.

Next came the grand opening of SPIRE fitness, jammed with exercisers. The crowd took yoga classes, spinning classes and even Doris checked out the state-of-the art rowing machines, all under the eye of cofounders Jarrod Scuglik and Jim Balcom, along with director Margie Freeman. DJ Ramsey Renno from MKE Airwaves created an upbeat background while photographer Pilar Melero chronicled the goings-on. Dropping in were masseuse extraordinaire Karen Keene, Joan Lubar and firefighter Capt. Frank Alioto and his wife, Rachelle, previously at the opening of District 14 Brewery and Pub in Bay View.

The evening concluded at Anodyne Coffee’s renovated space in Walker’s Point. Myles Coyne opened for singer-songwriter-funeral arrangement specialist Kyle Feerick, who was hosting his CD release party. His fans included his wife, Becca, and adorable high-energy daughter Lily, dad Patrick, Nicole Aiello, Shel Schultz and blues harpist Jim Liban, who was gearing up for a sold-out Shank Hall celebration of his 50th performing year. Feerick’s band included guitarist Sean Williamson, violinist Lodi Broekhuizen, sax player Aaron Gardner, drummer Matt Liban and guitarist Matthew Wilson, at his last local gig before heading to Memphis.

Exquisite Interiors: Design enthusiasts packed the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum for an inspiring presentation by internationally recognized decorator and author Alessandra Branca. Before, attendees sipped and enjoyed Old Town Serbian Gourmet House delicacies.

Villa Terrace Interim Director John Sterr introduced event organizer Stephanie Van Alyea, who welcomed everyone, with Sarah Slaughter thanking her fellow committee members Mary Brown, Peabody’s Interiors president Kelly Gallion, Marie Tallmadge and Pat Van Alyea, Stephanie’s mom. Her brother, Albert Van Alyea, came up from Chicago.

Attentively listening were Slaughter’s mom, Deborah Holbrook, Marina Kuhn and Liza Perry, Tiffany Tinsey and John Ogden. Flavius Cucu, owner of Suprex International, brought his lovely daughter Vivian. Branca also signed copies of her book, New Classic Interiors , a sale organized by Boswell’s Daniel Golden.

Happy Anniversary: Lela Boutique, on the forefront of Milwaukee’s fashion scene for 11 years, celebrated its anniversary with a red carpet, champagne and food by Kasana. Owner Carrie Arrouet busily hugged a seemingly endless stream of friends. Well-wishers included Zanetta Young, Nancy Wildt, Meredith Ennis, Tony Silvia, Tessa Damm and Nick Rakish, Marci Pelzer, Kristen Nissen, Cathy Jakicic, Bjorn Nasett in spiffy glasses and ascot, Neroli Salon’s Sue Bella and Mike Wanger. Carrie’s husband, Marc Arrouet, was on hand, with Gerard Heidgerken snapping photos.

Film Flavor: The LGBT Film Festival, emceed by its director, the ever-loquacious Carl Bogner, opened with the poignant film Blackbird . Visiting director Patrik-Ian Polk discussed his movie. Sponsors there included Joe Pabst, Realtor Jack Smith and the Bronze Optical folks. Speaking were UW-Milwaukee Provost Johannes Britz, state Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa, a film school alum, and Diverse and Resilient’s Christopher Allen.

In the audience were filmmaker Portia Cobb, as well as Patrick Bonnet and Rhea Taylor and photographer Paul Masterson. Viewers then convened at Beans and Barley for a fun apres-party. Among them were Keith Knox and Jan Singer, Gary Holland, Dr. Robert Beto and Tim Grair, Juan Carrasquillo and Dalillrah Goodwin.

Notable Scriveners: The Milwaukee Press Club inducted eight journalists into its Hall of Fame at a blowout at the Potawatomi Casino Hotel, coordinated by Executive Director Joette Richards and hosted by President-elect Jim Nelson, Fraser Engerman and Mary Van de Kamp Nohl.

Honored were broadcaster Kathleen Dunn, columnist Eugene Kane, publisher Vince O’Hern, sportscaster Jim Paschke, medical reporter Neil D. Rosenberg, television veteran Rod Synnes, the late editor Bill Behling, and Shorewood-born combat photographer Dickey Chapelle, killed in Vietnam in 1965.

Milwaukee native Col. Peter Buck, commander of Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, recalled Chapelle’s three-decade career covering the Corps. Also on hand were Capt. Joel Steele of Milwaukee’s 24th Marine Regiment and Californian John Garofolo, finalizing a Chapelle photo book for the Wisconsin Historical Society Press.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. They’re going on vacation, so their next column will appear in the Nov. 27 issue of the Shepherd .