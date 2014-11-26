Boris and Doris On the Town

×

Dream Dinner: Tocelebrate Native American Heritage Month, a spectacular NativeAmerican-inspired dinner was held at Dream Dance Steak.Nationally acclaimed chef Loretta BarretOden created a top-notch menu executed by executive chef Matt Baier and his staff with perfectwine pairings from Grgich Hills Winery. ChristianDamiano, beverage operations manager, helped host. More than 65 luckyguests were treated to grilled bison, smoked quail, an indescribable chocolatebread pudding and more.



Diners included casino General Manager MikeGoodrich and his wife, Kim; Jo Swamp, deputy attorney general forthe Forest County Potawatomi; RyanAmundson, Potawatomi’s external communications manager; Milwaukee PublicMuseum Director Dennis Kois and Mary Bridges, the museum’s senior VP; Michael D’Amato, now with MartinSchreiber & Associates; commissioner GhassanKorban, Milwaukee Department of Public Works; Keith Harmon of Lammi Sports Management; and Megan Gaus and MargaretCasey from VISIT Milwaukee. Urban Ecology Center’s Ken Leinbach pedaled his bike to the event.



Ole!: Movida, the popular new Fifth Ward eateryfeaturing Spanish-themed food and drink, burst at the seams with a bustlingNEWaukee social. Circulating were NEWaukee Chief Idea Officer Jeremy Fojut; Milwaukee Urban League’s Sean Lowe; the event’s organizer, NEWaukeePresident Angela Damiani, backed by Nicole Behnke, Rita DeMerit and Marquette intern Katie Gallo.



On hand were Movida co-owners HemadFadaifar, Aaron Gersonde and Andrei Mikhail, plus chef Jessica Brandser. Chanteuse Esh The Singer performed with guitaristVictor Rose. Beth Haskovec, executive director of Artists Working in Education(AWE), met up with the Public Policy Forum’s Therese Schneider.



On the upper balcony, the Brady Street Moms, who have been meeting for happyhours around town for about a decade, chatted over libations. Around the tablewere UWM’s Rachelle Alioto,architects Kyle Brush and Cassandra Zumstein, Alverno’s Meg Pledl and MPS’s Lisa Marie Menefee. Another member, Emily DeLeo, was volunteering at thatnight’s ExFabula event at Hot Water & Wherehouse.



Meanwhile, down the street, Morel alsooverflowed. Chef-owner Jonathan Manyolabored nonstop with his grill crew, with support from General Manager Danielle Burg, bar manager Matt Hungerford and staffer Kate Southcott. Marci Pelzer was there for her third visit, this time with pal Mary Drosen. Marie and Jim Seder also popped in for dinner.



Art and About: The winter hardyattended the Marshall Building’sThird Friday Gallery Night. On the top floor, Suite 600’s Plaid Tuba launchedits new website (designed by LydiaJarvis) with an online auction and many of its artistic affiliates were intheir studios. Among them were the organization’s founders, artist Reginald Baylor and clothing designer Heidi Witz. Others showcasing artworkwere painter Melissa Dorn Richards,graphic designer Kendall Suttle and Emmanuel Fritz of Bass Structures, whocreates paintings via sound vibrations. Observing were Fritz’s mom, Jenny Fritz, and sister Toni, along with Cheri and Robert Hartel.



Several Milwaukee high school interns in ArtWorks for Milwaukee painted muraldesigns on Plaid Tuba’s first level. Program coordinator Kim Loper and lead artist JavinSmith were among the group.



Deb Brehmer’s Portrait SocietyGallery attracted its usual cluster of art aficionados for its exhibit of “PhenomenalAgglomerative x93 by Lynn Tomaszewski anda group show called “Raw vs. Cooked. x93 A contingent from MIAD arrived to supportTomaszewski, the former chair of foundations at the school. Among them were Steve Horvath with his wife, Celeste; Jan Feldhausen; Larry Chatman; Jill Sebastian;and Terry Coffman with his girlfriend,Nell Thorpe.



The Raw vs. Cooked artists or curators were Shane Walsh, Lynne Shumow,Colin Matthes, Makeal Flammini, Trent Millerand photographer Kyle Seis. Munchingon MKE Localicious goodies were BobSieger and John Kishline, ontheir way to the Rep’s Harvey, plus John Sobczak, artist Jon Horvath, MoSievers and Cynthia Marino. B&D also stopped at TC Hoffman’s new studio, checked out the lush watercolors by Jeanne Nikolai Olivieri, and admiredthe exquisite oils of crows by Rita Maria.



Lottsa Bier: Mike Brenner oversaw abusy four-day grand opening for his BrennerBrewing Company. At the opening Friday bash, his place was loaded, withtasting room tours and La Fuente tacos. In the crowd were Mike’s mom, Annette Volberding, and investor Paul Hepp, as well as Fred Gillich, Ken Kornacki, Sara Stathas,Joe Picciolo and Jenny Bohr. Wall art by Sue Lawton depicted the company’s IPAlabels. A cake made by bartender NicoleHenzel was dying to be devoured.



Party On: It was cheek to jowl at Red Star’s one-year anniversarycelebration. At the popular nightspot above the Trocadero, the gorgeous hostesswith the mostest Karen Valentinebeckoned the crowd and they came in droves. A highlight was the marriageproposal of Jeremy Vazquez to Paige Farsee. She replied, “Yes, ofcourse. x93 Bar manager Lance Lanigan, Olianna Peer-Drake, Danny Gonzales and Alyssa Russo hustled overtime creating cocktails. In the throng weremortgage broker Peter Burgelis andRealtor Jack Smith with Steve Powell, Trocadero GM Chad Ellingboe, brothers Keith and Jim Leifer, Kaija Zusevics and Egija Bruge. UWM’s DylanFlynn snapped photos of the evening while A.J. Dubbz deejayed.

