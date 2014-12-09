Made in Milwaukee: The ever-busy Mitchell Park Conservatory Domes hosted this year’s Buy Local Gift Fair put on by Local First Milwaukee, whose Managing Director Kelly Andrew shepherded the nearly 60 vendors. Food bloggers Lori and Paul Fredrich sold their artisanal food products in Cream City gift baskets; Stephanie Bartz offered canine photos and other doggie items; Dan Bieser peddled his organic Tabal Chocolate; That Salsa Lady, Angela “The CHip CHick x93 Moragne, backed by her 12-year-old grandson, Dennis “Elmo Sales Director x93 Taylor III, offered samples of their chips and dips. Debbie Davis, executive director of Time Exchange, an organization for volunteer exchanges, was assisted by Tiffany Hardaway. Davis shared a booth with master sewer Martty Berner, owner of Martty Sews, almost anything.

Local First Milwaukee board member Russ Klisch sold his Lakefront brews. Other board members there were photographer Troy Freund, Beth Handle of Milwaukee Kayak Company, Outpost’s Pam Mehnert and Julie Waterman from Indulgence Chocolatiers. For the hungry set, The Fast Foodie owner Jackie Valent Lucca served up tasty wraps, with backup by her husband, Mike Lucca.

Circulating were Braise’s Dave Swanson and Molly Sullivan from Miss Molly’s Pastries; Door County photographer Kay McKinley and fellow photographer Suzanne Garr, soon off to Uganda for a volunteer stint; and Deb Unger with her daughter, Rebecca Byrne, and adorable 18-month-old, Porter.

Overseeing were Domes’ marketing manager Peter Lepkowski; Chris Glowacki, the Winter Market manager; gift shop manager Mary Phillipps; and volunteer Roger Krawiecki, just back from India.

Hirsute Happiness: A fun-filled Whisker Bash was recently held at The Bay Restaurant, with winners including Kimiko Ross in the Whiskarina category (gals with exotic fake whiskers). She was cheered on by her bearded boyfriend, Rob Woelfl. Other winners included kilted Madisonian Sean Rowley and Karter Harmon-Wilkening, there with partner John Harmon.

The Bay owner James McMahon, the current National Hungarian Champion, could have been a winner himself. Judges Heather Fenske Duxstad and Nancy McMahon graded on color and overall look. Servers Khu Yang and hostess Caelen King also sported faux facial hair, while bartenders Kevin Myers and A.J. McTaggart worked double time.

The cheering section included Jason and Anne Burroughs, Kyle and Lindy Utley, SJM Designs’ Steven Miller, and new Whitefish Bayers Shannon Ahern and James Maldonado, there with pal Mary Schmidt. New distillery Central Standard poured hearty samples.

The Life of Larry: The life and music of Larry Penn, described as a “union man, poet, songwriter, storyteller, historian, activist, truck driver, humorist, a true, honest, faithful man and a great father, x93 was celebrated with a “Hats Off to Larry x93 celebration at the Bay View Historical Society’s Beulah Brinton House. Penn, 87, died in October, leaving a void in the Milwaukee folk scene. Lil’ Rev and David Drake organized a tribute, in which John Stano, John Sieger, Brett Kemnitz, Craig Siemsen, Patty Stevenson, Will Branch and Bill Camplin performed Penn’s originals.

The culmination was a sing-along of his famous “cookie song. x93 Emcee Lil’ Rev thanked Dena Aronson for videoing the evening and gave a shout out to Patty Stevenson, who transcribes his music. Penn’s daughters, Genevieve and Nancy, were in the cheek-to-jowl space.

Downer Days: Balmy weather drew a bit of a crowd to a Festive Friday celebration on Downer Avenue. Sendik’s manager Kevan Oberdorf, of Swing Nouveau, performed a trumpet street solo. Stephanie Van Alyea and John Quirk and their adorable daughter Victoria enjoyed an outdoor Bel Air Cantina fire, tended by manager Jorge Cocher. Pausing were Steve Jennings and his border collie Orbit, a former Frisbee champion. Down the street, dentist Megan “Meggie x93 Graham distributed free toothbrushes and pal Laura Mehring stopped by.

At St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, John Cain in full St. Nick regalia beckoned holiday-goers. Inside were cookies and music by bassist Todd Domenget and keyboard player Steve Wolff. A market included photographs by Jana Troutman-Miller and handmade items by Sara Bitner.

Outside Café Hollander, Simon Eichinger, Becky Zuraw and Heidi Erickson served hot cocoa. Inside Hollander were Jessica LaVoncher, starting a new NML career; Boulder Venture’s Sharon Bell; and Mike and Tonya Lueder, with adorable Meryl and Tess in tow. Costumed dogs waiting to be judged were Nala, disguised as a cow; rescue pooch Vivi, a “reindeer x93 with Brittany and David Armstrong of Canine Cupids; and an angelic Westie, Maisie, owned by Leslie McCormick.

David “In x93 Milwaukee: Theatre Gigante premiered its Studio Series at their office/rehearsal space on South Fifth Street, with actor/humorist Michael Stebbins’ delightful reading of Holidays on Ice by essayist David Sedaris. Enjoying his clever tales were Boulevard Theatre’s Mark Bucher, prepping for his A Concert of Note , and Optimist Theatre’s Tom Reed and M.L. Cogar, readying for tryouts for their summer’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream . Applauding were artists Ellie Hazard, Diane Anderson, Anne Landre with Charlie Dee, Early Music Now’s Thallis Drake and Gloria Stone, auction winner of a plethora of beer growlers, donated by neighbor Brenner Brewing Company.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the Dec. 25 issue of the Shepherd .