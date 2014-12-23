Boris and Doris On the Town

× Expand Slow Food WiSE / via Facebook

Celebrating Food: Slow Food Wisconsin Southeast (Slow Food WiSE) celebrated its fifth annual Terra Madre Day to promote food diversity and traditions and eating locally. Best Place in the Historic Pabst Brewery hosted the culinary soiree. Potluck goodies included chapter president Brooke Seipel’s homemade goat cheese and pepper jelly, Liz Crawford’s amazing marquise au chocolat, and Doris’ homemade parsnip wine and chocolate mint sauce.

Jennifer Casey showed photographs of her experience as a delegate to the Slow Food conference in Torino last summer, attended by 250,000 multinational foodies. Madison’s Tom Boyden presented his film about his own experiences there. His dad, Dave Boyden, and Natalie Hinahara joined him. From Fond du Lac were Aaron and Jennifer Habeck plus Brandon Kenney; Casey’s husband, Aron Corbett; and photographer Ernesto di Luccia and his wife, Jen, a hypnotherapist at Benessere Body and Mind Massage. From Slow Food WiSE food were past president Barb Heinen and board member Orry León.

Shout It Out: Express Yourself Milwaukee, a 2015 MANDI award finalist, hosted its annual open house with a creative celebration. Guests toured the West Lisbon Avenue studio, met young artists and enjoyed an open mic night.

Staff and leadership team included founder Lori Vance, who co-directs the organization with Daisy Bouman; development coordinator Phoua Vang; office manager Julia Streich; and photographer Patricia Kastelic, who chronicled the evening. Artistic team performers included Holly Haebig, her pianist husband, David Wake, and drummers George Jones and Cecilio Negron Jr.

Nikki Janzen emceed the open mic, which included rapper Maikayla Gutierrez, aka “ALEX, x93 and poet Khalil Evans, with fellow interns Garenna Rankins, Darius Briggs and Lyannah Bradford. Applauding were Aurora’s Tuyet Vance, board members Jennifer Morrison and Liz Schoone, plus counselor Sarah Rosenblatt and caseworker Sandee Stadler.

Couldn’t Wait: Avid “Downton Abbey x93 fans previewed the first show of its fifth season at Pius High School’s beautiful Wendy Joy Lindsey Theater. Organized by Wisconsin Public Television, staff was on hand to pitch upcoming tours and drum up memberships. Talented Pius student musicians were led by Michelle Klotz and Bonnie Scholz.

Pius’ Kevin Schwartz, Principal Melinda Skrade and Mike Brever, MPTV development manager, welcomed the crowd. Also from the station were GM Ellis Bromberg, volunteer coordinator Pam Behling, membership director Kim Sosa, Amy Langlas Burns, marketing manager Julie Hill Lehr and Allison Olivier. Also in the audience were Barb Notestein and Lenore Lee, who headed off to a Lake Park Friends party at Joe and Alice Wilson’s home after, as well as sisters Amy Daniels and Julie Biller.

Party On!: Singer/guitarist Nick Woods, of the punk band Direct Hit!, just turned the Big 30. He partied with fellow band members Danny Walkowiak, Devon Kay and Steve Maury at the Borg Ward Collective on National Avenue. The joint was jammed, beverages flowed and the bands played on. Among them, The Pearls from New Orleans and Brew Town’s own Foreign Lawns. Revelers included fellow musicians Ryan Bollis, Peter J Woods and The DUI’s Shotgun Chris, plus Woods’ girlfriend, April Heding.

Poetic Cheers: Elliot Lipchik charmed a Woodland Pattern audience with his wit and wisdom as he discussed his new book, A Toast to 12 Poets . Listening in were his wife, therapist Eve Lipchik, sons Randy Lipchik, M.D., and Brian Lipchik, a Chicago photographer, with his wife Jean Christensen; attorney Walt Kelly and Sandra Hays of MATC; Marquette Professor Dan Maguire and his wife, Dr. Edith McFadden; Vera and Dr. Frank Wilson; Sue Medford, founder and artistic director of PianoArts, and her husband, Gene; Susan Firer, a recipient of a 2015 NEA Creative Writing Fellowship in Poetry; actors John Kishline and Deborah Clifton, the latter rehearsing for Alchemist Theatre’s True West ; Sally Kuzma; Barb Manger and Bill Lynch; and Maxine Wishner and new neighbor Mark McCallow.

Tune In: Riverwest Radio, currently an Internet station, celebrated the granting of its FCC license with a slot at 104.1 FM, planning to air in 2016. At a fundraiser at the Jazz Gallery, Riverwest Radio founder Xav Leplae talked about the station’s future and funds needed to construct a broadcast tower.

Performers played throughout the night, with fire dancer Stacia Van de Loo wowing partiers outside. She was backed by drummers Ian Powell and George Darrow, hosts of the station’s “Stone Soup. x93 Others on hand were the recently engaged Ald. Nik Kovac, host of “Packerverse, x93 and fiancée Grace Fuhr; assistant manager Caitlin Reading of “Breaking Away News and Reviews x93; Tony Vann Sr. of “Sleepy and Freeze x93; Ingrid Eubanks from “Ingrid’s Inspirational Hour x93; and Jeff Cat of “Wireless Virus. x93

Dropping in were board members Mark Lawson with Elizabeth Vogt, as well as photographer John Ruebartsch, who curated the gallery’s exhibit of Roy Staab’s installations. Also in the crowd were musician Mud River Lee, Ted Bobrow with pup Kimba, Peter and Thea Kovac, photographer Paul Kjelland, Bill “The Plumber x93 Schlise and Karen Parr, Pat Small, and Sally Leiser and “her person, x93 Rick Bergholz. Leplae’s girlfriend, photographer Naomi Shersty, bartended.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the Jan. 8, 2015, issue of the Shepherd .