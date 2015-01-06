On Ice: There was a whole lot of squealing, screaming and swearing as New Year’s revelers dashed in and out of a frigid Lake Michigan for their annual Polar Bear Plunge. Although a sunny day, temps dipped into the teens, causing both bathers and observers to shiver and shake. Beachside with his sister Gail Mueller, bugler Dennis Wurch, dressed in UW Badger attire, announced the start.

Plungers included Erin Barrett, cheered on by her dad, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, for her eighth dip; belly dancer Dimitra Anderson leaping in wearing gold spangles; and Tom Metcalfe, who declared it “bracing. x93 Sporting polar bear suits were brothers Dave and Dan Kirkpatrick, with Kim Kelly and Suzanne Forge on towel and photo-snapping duty. Also taking the plunge were a bravely bikinied Cylie McAdams with first-time dipper J.T. Gylland and her mom, Judy McAdams; Julija and Edwin Olvera with their adorable children; and James Danielson from Andrew Distribution and special ed teacher Jill Delie.

Non-swimmers included Jody Michael Armata, dapper in a vintage vicuna overcoat, with Cedarburg pal Polly Partain; Carolyn Held, a Harley-Davidson riding instructor; MPS’s Lala Dixon, with his English bulldog Finigan, and filmmaker Mark Borchardt, now with About Face Media.

Following the frosty dunking, Alverno associate professor of history Jodi Eastberg and her husband, John Eastberg, Pabst Mansion’s senior historian and author, hosted their annual New Year’s Day open house. Jodi had braved her ninth polar plunge with her team members including her sister, Jessica Willenbrink, and her husband, Zach, and “Wisconsin Foodie x93 Kyle Cherek.

Stopping by the Eastbergs’ were fellow Alverno-ite Becky Burton, a winner in Franklin’s Run into the New Year race, there with Sue Robinson. Also circulating were historian E.J. Brumder; Karla and Mike Benton; Pabst Mansion board member Libby Castro and her husband, Patrick, both with LP/w Design Studios; and Kate Vogel Edwards, who serves on the MAM American Arts Society board, and her husband, Robb Edwards.

Another jovial holiday gathering was held at the charming East Side home of Sue Karpfinger, owner of video production company Full Circle Producer Services, and her husband, Grant Gehweiler, tech coordinator at Escuela Vieau School. Karpfinger’s sister, Peg Karpfinger, and Patrick Moore, owners of Riverwest’s Centro Café, co-hosted. Minding the restaurant that night was Ruth Weill, who is soon taking a job as a community organizer in Riverwest, though she still plans to be a presence at the café.

Sharing the delicious spread and lots of bubbly were guests Jessica Farrell, of ad agency BVK; Jeanne Jarecki, with RedLine Milwaukee; former state Rep. Jon Richards; artist Pat Hidson and her husband, photographer Jim Brozek; Jack Cheeks and Marguerite McGill; and Doris Gehweiler, a spry 94-year-old great-grandmother.

Singin’ on High: The monthly Sunday morning Colectivo Prospect’s Gospel Brunch drew a crowd to the coffeehouse’s back room to hear the uplifting music of The Sharon Travelers, including vocalist Thomas Prescott and a cappella hymns by his wife, Julia Prescott, and daughters Kiki and Cherise. Impresario John Sieger supervised, there with his wife, graphic artist Linsey Sieger, table-sharing with Marci Pelzer, James LeDuc and Cathy Jakicic.

The event raised funds for the soon-to-open Progressive Community Health Center’s expanded facility on Lisbon. Sarah Bailey, a consultant with the organization, noted another major fundraiser, Milwaukee Gospel: Jubilee at the Pabst, to be held on Feb. 20.

In the audience were Courtney Dearholt and pal Stephanie Wallace, Sheila Shaffie and Shahbaz Shahbazi, Rusty Borkin, poet/writer Louisa Loveridge Gallas, and Peter Goldberg chatting with Tom Bamberger, Chris Colby, Michael Flanagan and Alan Brostoff. Spotted were guitarist Peter Roller and his wife, Terri Roller, ZigZagity creator, who is “bringing new life to vintage linens. x93 One of the final hymns, “Jesus Set Us Free, x93 got the crowd clapping.

Getting Zapped: Frank Zappa fans packed Club Garibaldi for the 15th Zappa Fest, featuring bands Gozortenplat, Dr. Chow’s Love Medicine and The Tempermentals channeling the iconic rocker’s music. Whispering Jeff Platt, an event founder, stopped by. Musicians included the organizer, Jon Liedtke from Gozortenplat, who performed with vocalist Ross Miller, along with Christina Winters, Mike Secklin, Julie Brandenburg, drummer Spencer Powers and keyboardist Justin Mulcahy.

Dr. Chow’s lead singer, Frank Chandek, rocked with event co-planner Paul “Fly x93 Lawson, Ron Turner, drummer Dan Glaser, Brian Wensing and Joe Polizzi and The Tempermentals with lead singer/harpist Jeff Tappendorf, plus Chris Peterson and Neal Rowinski.

MMSD wastewater microbiologist Kori Kenney put on her dancing boots, there with her dad, city appraiser Tom Kubusek, sister Carrie Kubusek and her husband, Brian Levendowski, from Minneapolis. Music aficionado Jeff Bentoff snapped photos. Having a grand time were Dan Hildebrandt, Rick Richter, Michael Spooner and Mequon Ald. Pam Adams, “Music John x93 Doetze, Ryan Ranker, Robert Szocik and Brent Boock. Minding the door was Justin Busche with Brewgrass.

