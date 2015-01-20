Boris and Doris On the Town

Good Times: The Bluegrass Hootenanny at Anodyne Coffee in Walkers Point drew a capacity crowd. Thistledown Thunders, Grasping at Straws, Heavy Leaves and Brewgrass brought genre fans in from the cold. Brewgrass kicked off the evening, with Jon Kehoe, Justin Busche, husband and wife Mike and Carrie Anne Secklin, fiddler Heather Lewin and guitarist Ted Jorin.

Thistledown Thunders and Grasping at Straws overlapped several musicians. In one or both were Josh Backes, Maggie Iken, Palmer Shah, Katie Salscheider, fiddler Ernest Brusubardis IV, Krystal Kuehl and Johanna Rose on upright bass.

Heavy Leaves concluded the show, featuring lead singer Justin Otto, event organizer Jack Tell, bassist Rose again and drummer Zach Green, a Stone Creek Coffee barista. Lending support were Green’s co-workers, including “band manager x93 Jared Mead, dancer Emily Zakrzewski and Chris Antopli. Also in the crowd were Matt Holmen and Davey Roberts from the band PHOX, gearing up for a Pabst Theater performance, as well as MSOE’s Peter Kootstra.

Enjoying the music were John Jansen and Annie Jurczyk, Tom and Lou Ann Peterson, Danica and Phil Krueger and Gary Walters. Kyle Krizan, displaying his devil stick skills, was there with girlfriend Marie Weiskopf. Keeping everything in order were Anodyne owner Matt McClutchy and his brother, Tim, who worked the sound board.

More Music: The Rep opened a two-month run of Stephen Wade’s The Beautiful Music All Around Us, based on his book with the same title. On opening night, a full Stackner Cabaret enjoyed his singing, guitar playing, banjo picking, historical recollections and musical anecdotes. Fellow musicians David HB Drake, Julie Thompson and John Sieger were in the crowd, as were Rep peeps Chad Bauman, Barry Funderburg, Cindy Moran, Rebecca Lindsey with a kilted Eliot Garfield from American Players Theater, Jared Clarkin, Shannon Gross, Nate Groonwald, JC Clementz and friend Phil Cooke.

Brico Booking: Fundraisers, nonprofit executives and friends of Steve Zimmerman came to the Brico Fund headquarters to celebrate his new book, The Sustainability Mindset: Using the Matrix Map to Make Strategic Decisions .

The evening was hosted by Linda Edelstein, executive director of the Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, Burke Foundation Executive Director Deanna Singh, who praised Zimmerman’s Spectrum Nonprofit Services, attorney Cory Nettles and Brico philanthropist Lynde Uihlein. Zimmerman thanked his wife, Sarah, for her support.

Mingling were Maria Vento of the Helen Bader Foundation; Jeannie Fenceroy of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation; Jay Scott, fundraising trustee at Prairie Springs; PEARLS for Teen Girls CEO Danae Davis; Anne Reed from the Wisconsin Humane Society; Lad Lake CEO Dan Magnuson; and Zimmerman’s co-workers, Lauryn Burkhalter and Steve Strang.

Hot Art: Art lovers were out and about on Gallery Night, thankful for the non-subzero temperatures. Dean Jensen hosted Claire Stigliani, whose “Screens and Mirrors x93 attracted fellow artists such as Jilan Glynn, Susan Conway and Roy Staab, plus Annie Tilque from Annie’s Vintage Clothing & Rarities, Paul Krajniak and Susan Kwas, MAM curator Brady Roberts, Liz Levins and Herb Zien.

As usual, the Marshall Building was jammed. Admirers lined up to view Tom Galbraith’s works at Katie Gingrass Gallery. Bilhenry Walker headlined the lobby with his cobalt-blue monumental sculpture, Cosmic Slot . His wife, Kathy, and rep Tim Cobb provided backup. Others circulating were Dr. Peter Thornquist and yoga instructor Heather Eiden. Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) Assistant Director Graeme Reid was heading to Coquette with MOWA Director Laurie Winters and art author/publisher Susan Rossen.

B&D hiked up five flights to the Portrait Society Gallery, where MOWA’s first artist-in-residence, Lois Bielefeld, displayed her provocative photos, “Androgyny. x93 Portrayed in one graphic, Kat Candler chatted with a steady stream of fans. Exhibit visitors included Lex Allen and Kiran Vee, both entertaining on the roaming NEWaukee party bus; Richard Yahr; Matt Brown; and Mike Kademian.

Helping out were gallery operator Deb Brehmer’s son, Joe, and William Jacobus, whose mom, Maggie Jacobus of Creative Alliance Milwaukee, was also there. Artists included the Weld Guy, Kendall Polster, with his girlfriend, Heather Lotz; Chris Reichert; and Pat Hidson, whose husband, photographer Jim Brozek, was at THE Fine Art Gallery with his “Assimilate x93 series, along with paintings by Michele Murphy.

Late-night revelers wound up at 88Nine Radio Milwaukee. In the crowd were Shelby Keefe, Annie Melchior and Peter Kettler, on-air host Kat Froehlich and Matt Knaack, and Patty Blommer and Tim Wallis. Making the rounds were writer Fondé Bridges, Dan Gehrke and artist Holly Harnischfeger, and Linda and Steve Sanduski.

Selma Preview: A preview of the movie Selma at the Marcus North Shore was organized by Marcus Theaters, partnering with the YWCA. Marcus VP Ann Stadler and YWCA Southeast Wisconsin CEO Paula Penebaker welcomed viewers. Guests included YWCA’s John Yingling and Martha Barry, Greater Milwaukee YMCA Associate VP Shaneé Jenkins, writer Sheila Payton, Dana World-Patterson of Visions Etiquette Training, Maures Development Group founder Melissa N. Goins, contractor Khary Penebaker, and Chuck Kahn and Patti Keating Kahn.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the Feb. 5 issue of the Shepherd .