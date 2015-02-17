Boris and Doris On the Town

Pampered Plus: At this year’s exciting second annual Woman Up! festival, sponsored by the Shepherd Express , 2,500-plus women, and even some men, poured into Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center for pampering, nibbling, imbibing and enlightening. More than 200 vendors, plus seminars and a style show, made for a fun day. A portion of the proceeds benefited 9to5: Winning Justice for Working Women.

Doris headed to Jayne Ader’s massage table and later enjoyed a Thai massage by Laurie Dunlop of Live Better Massage. Treats included sushi by Kiku’s Peter Zhang, tasty cheesy Wausome Wafers created by Brian Gunning, more cheese from West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe, The Oilerie’s oils with owner Jackie Zach and manager Lori Hass, and antipasto by Diana Woodworth and daughter Rebecca Powell of Diana and Daughters.

Distributing info were iLASIK surgeon Dr. Steven Koenig, Carla Peña and Devin Thomas from the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, and Kirsten Sobieski, executive director of the Women Veterans Initiative (WOVIN). Exercise options included Monica Larson’s Orange Theory Fitness and Nikki Meeusen’s Barre Co. in Bay View.

Partying in Bay View: Meanwhile, the fourth annual Mittenfest, organized by William (B.J.) Seidel of Bay View’s Burnhearts, attracted about 3,000 revelers. The event lucked out weather-wise, with even a bit of sun. Partiers rocked to the music of Canopies, Greatest Lakes, Towers and Sin Bad.

The event benefited Hunger Task Force. Its food bank director, Michael Jonas, associate director Gary Zajc and inventory coordinator Peter Vojvodich worked the collections. Cortney Heimerl organized a fun market, including Julie Teska’s Orchard Street Apparel, helped by her husband, Whitney.

Circulating were photographer Corey Hengen and Maxine Platt Hengen, a bow-tied Keith Lisiak, Douglas Bay, and Sandra Raduenz and David Kozlowski from Pinehold Gardens. Snug inside, imbibers were three deep at the bar. Cozy at a table were Jon Friedland, spiffy in a chicken hat, and his wife, Amanda; Ricky Purdy and Theresa Olson; and Nick Beaudry with Mary Skull.

Ebony Glam: The new show at the Milwaukee Art Museum captured “Inspiring Beauty: 50 Years of Ebony Fashion Fair. x93 At the President’s Circle opening, speakers were Director Dan Keegan, Board President Ken Krei, Mount Mary University Dean Barbara Armstrong and Linda Johnson Rice, daughter of Ebony founder Eunice Johnson, there with her daughter, Alexa Rice.

In the audience were Sandi Robinson, African American Arts Alliance president; Beth Wnuk from Mount Mary University; Tchernavia Rocker from Harley-Davidson; Angela and Virgis Colbert; Renee Kirnberger and Kathy Ciskoski from Potawatomi; Joe Pabst; and Kim Muench. Others were MAM’s chief curator Brady Roberts and his new wife, Anna; curator Monica Obniski; Milwaukee Zoological Society’s Dr. Bert Davis; and county supervisors Martin Weddle and Khalif Rainey. After the presentation, the fun continued with music by Victor DeLorenzo’s Nineteen Thirteen.

Final Flicks: At a packed showing in the Best Place Milwaukee at the Historic Pabst Brewery, Kara Mulrooney screened three final shorts done for her film MFA from UW-Milwaukee. Her parents, Amy and Mike Mulrooney, beamed as fellow filmmaker Tate Bunker handled the technicals.

Among the Angelo’s Piano Bar denizens from Mulrooney’s film An Evening at Angelo’s were crooner Jerry Grillo, who kicked off the evening with song, plus Penny Pond, Danny Keegan, Jerry Brown and singing bartender Marge Eiseman. Other viewers were filmmakers Laj Waghray and Sean Kafer, there with gal pal Madeleine Schweitzer of The Green Gallery.

World Premiere: It seemed like the entire village of Brown Deer showed up at the Brown Deer High School’s mammoth gymnasium for the premiere of “Around the Corner with John McGivern—Brown Deer. x93 Following his award-winning MPTV program, John McGivern, historian John Gurda, producer Lois Maurer and sports commentator Michael McGivern, John’s brother, fielded questions.

Folks featured in the production included the Larry’s Market gang, private eye Prentice Jones, Modus Design’s Christine Schmid and Jennifer Jambor-Raninen, WITI’s Ted Perry, potter Jean Wells and residents Bob Moranski and Lisa and Charles Walker. Pressing flesh were Village President Carl Krueger, Village Manager Michael Hall, Mike Novak, Badger Meter CEO Rich Meeusen and journalist Mary Buckley.

On hand from MPTV were manager Ellis Bromberg, Raul Galvan, Deidre Martin, Susanne Barthel and intern JR Witt.

Culture Glam: The Cedarburg Cultural Center threw a topnotch 30th anniversary gala where guests were treated to a magnificent Shully’s spread. There were fun auction items, art for sale, a house portrait by Alice Struck and dancing to the Myles Hayes Big Band. Hayes’ twin brother, Drew, served as emcee, since his wife, Stephanie, the Center’s executive director, was home under the weather. Their sister, photographer Courtney Lutz, snapped shots and parents Mary Kay and Tom Hayes chatted with friends.

Organizing committee members included Amy Cordio, with her husband, John, owner of event sponsor Answerport; Doreen Wirth; Robin Dworak; and Amy’s Candy owner John Lillegren. In the crowd of 168 were James and Jennifer Schowalter, Jim and Sandra Pape, Mal and Jill Hepburn, board president Mark Langholz and his wife, Lori, Tim and Jill Hoven, David and Peg Boyles, and Chad and Regina Curran. Board members included Lisa Froemming, winner of “a big booze basket from the board, x93 Jane Hamilton and Mary McCann, with pal Beth Hoffman.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the March 19 issue of the Shepherd .