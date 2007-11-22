Boris Doris ON THE TOWN

Always in Style: This year’s Symphony Style was simply the best. Now in its 43rd year, the event attracts the haute couture set of Milwaukee: Among them were Katherine Zvesper of Au Courant; Cindy Molloy of Molloy’s; and Susan Cardone from Bella Donna. From Valentina’s were Kallia Mladenov, Brandi Garland, and Dragana Jovic; plus Tim and Janet Ryan from Harleys: The Store for Men. Fran Hill brought her employees, including Harry Hanson, who sported trendy gray jeans and a tux. Laura Cole from Aala Reed met up with friends Jim Brown from Regency Florist and Jonathon Diel from Jamie Wilke Interiors. After the cocktail hour or two, the Milwaukee Art Museum morphed into a glitzy runway, with Mark Hanson, MSO’s executive director, welcoming the crowd and cellist Joe Johnson auctioneering highticket items. A trip to New York Fashion Week was won by Lisa Moy. Opening the show were Andrew Stoll and Todd Ludwig, their bare, chiseled chests adorned with sponsor logos. Striking size-zero models then strutted down the runway, showcasing magnificent Bill Blass.

Behind the event were chairpeople Cynthia Stoll, Patti Hutter, Matthew Bushey, Tony Chakonas and Kyle Cherek, sporting none-other-than ChaCherek glasses. In the crowd were silent auction chair Edith Braeger; along with Kathy Daly; Kim and Rod Weekley; Peggy Coakley, owner of Coakley Bros., with colleague Mary Edwards; Rachel Schneider, resplendent in bright red vintage; Jane Appleby; Robertson Ryan & Associates’ Christine Rogers; and Susan Roach from GE Capital.

The party continued at the trendy vibe lounge ZenDen, where MSO trumpeter Dennis Najoom partied after the MSO’s Music of Led Zeppelin concert. He met up with Mark Niehaus, MSO principal trumpet, and Lisa Kretlow. More Style: The first Couture Combats Crohn’s, to help build awareness of Crohn’s disease and colitis, was held at the Women’s Club. After a lunch sponsored by the Koss Foundation, a style show featured beautiful Valentina couture, including wearable hand-painted pieces designed by Carter Smith, who flew in from Boston for the occasion. Organizers were Jessie Hillstrom and Sue Sachdeva from Koss.

Hillstrom’s husband, Tyler, and parents Michael and Julie Koss enjoyed the afternoon, as did Koss employees Laura Acuff, Cathy O’Brien, Lenore Lillie, Tracy Dixon and Marzena Pawlow. Also on hand were Steve Ramig; M&I veep Lina Cicero; Barbara Drake; Sandra Dermond and Mary Connelly.

Grand Cru Opening: Cuv%uFFFDe, the bubbly new bar above Artasia, threw a party to celebrate its recent opening. The cozy lounge is devoted to sparkling wines and champagne, delighting Doris. Owners Kimberly Floyd and Kris Gorski greeted the thirsty crowd, which also enjoyed a spread by Broadway Bistro and the music of chanteuse Robin Pluer, Peter Roller, chair of Alverno’s music department, and lightningfingered bayan accordionist Stas Venglevski.

Sipping and chatting were Siegel- Gallagher’s Nikki Hanley and Lissa Chier, celebrating Chier’s recent engagement to Shawn Smith from Octane Motorworks. He had proposed at Blu on bended knee. Nearby was Kristine Puerta, on the town with friends Christine and Joseph Kramer.

At another table were pals Jennifer Williams and Holly Nannis with her Sixteenth Street Community Health Center co-workers Lita Panfil and Renee Rosales. Others there who had helped with the project were Quorum Architects James Steiner, Kim Maxwell, Allyson Nemec; Catherine and Jim Donnelly, owners of The Design Office; and Terry Boyle from Flux Design. Kimberly Bunker and Andrew Gustafson from General Beverage circulated. Picture Perfect: AFilm Wisconsin benefit at Potawatomi Bingo Casino featured a starstudded cast, emceed by comedian John McGivern. Lt Gov. Barbara Lawton presented the first Film Wisconsin Media Arts Champion Award to state arts chief George Tzougros. Maxine Wishner, producer of the video My Milwaukee, sat with the film’s mentors: filmmakers Portia Cobb, Lilly Czarnecki, Susan Kerns and Rubin Whitmore II. Rent star Anthony Rapp flew in from South Africa to sing. A segment of Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein’s BT Media “Pioneers of Television” was aired. Sen. Ted Kanavas speculated that he was the only Republican in the crowd, thus his red tie and white shirt.

In the audience were Scott Robbe, Film Wisconsin’s executive director; Nancy Pinter and Max Samson; Linda Sampson, of Sustainable Health Concerns; Margaret Casey; Milwaukee mother/son writing pair Fran Kaplan and Aaron Greer, whose film, Fruit of the Tree, was chosen by Tribeca All Access; Jack Eigel and librarian Brian Doebereiner; and Jason Mankowski.

Pressed Flesh: Celebrating its 122nd anniversary, the Milwaukee Press Club’s Meet the Media night packed the Newsroom Pub with scribners, scribblers and scribes. Among the numerous guest bartenders were Becky Steimle, of Metroparent; the Outpost Exchange’s Malcolm Woods; Roger Stafford, KEY Milwaukee; broadcast diva Rosemary Gernette; Aaron Diamant, from Today’s TMJ-4 I-Team; and Susan Marshall of Small Business Times.

Others included Andy Larsen of Boelter Lincoln and Amy Westrup from the Milwaukee Bar Association. Political pourers included State Rep. Jon Richards and Alderman Tony Zielinski. Press Club President Marilyn Krause presided.