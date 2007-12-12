Boris Doris ON THE TOWN

Full House: Inspiring stories from women whose lives were turned around at Meta House left many in the audience misty-eyed at a recent fund-raising breakfast. Kimberly King emceed the event; Meta Executive Director Dr. Francine Feinberg spoke eloquently about the powers of addiction; Karin Tyler, Milwaukee Women’s Center program coordinator, was among those who shared moving personal success stories; and attorney Anne Reed made a successful pledge plea.

Activist Jackie Boynton hosted a table that included filmmaker Janet Fitch; attorney Sue Gramling; educational consultant Melinda Krei, of Third Ward Records; Executive Director Inc.’s Amy Stone; Whitefish Bay Public Library’s Jennifer Williams; and Earnest Nequilla. Also spotted were Dean and Rosemary Mueller; Milwaukee DA John Chisholm; Vince Lyles from M&I; and clinical psychologist Dr. Ned Rubin, Feinberg’s husband. The “Home Again, Whole Again” breakfast was held at the beautiful Pier Wisconsin, followed later that day with a standing-roomonly Meta House luncheon.

Shopping Spree: Women’s Choice hosted a fund-raiser for Sandra Pasch, a candidate for the 22nd Assembly District at Creme Boutique in Whitefish Bay. Shoppers jump-started their holiday gift-giving with a portion of the sales donated to the cause. The boutique was filled, including political contenders such as state Sen. Lena Taylor, running for Milwaukee County executive; Una Van Duvall for the 6th District alderwoman; and Rebecca Dallet, seeking a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge position. JoCasta Zamarripa, candidate for 12th District alderwoman, said she wants to “shake up the boys’ club by being the first Latino alderwoman.”

Shelly Schnupp welcomed the guests, among whom were Katie Flood, Pasch campaign manager; Sharon Canter; Kari Foote; Catherine Miller; Cathy Jakicic from BeadStyle magazine; Marci Pelzer, now with Manpower; Patti Keating Kahn and her daughter, Brenda Keating Szumski, manager of Network Partnerships; activist Nancy Morris; Kris Collett and Carla Cohen; Julilly Kohler, with a new multicolored ’do; and Dr. Jennifer Runquist, chair of the League of Women Voters Natural Resources Committee in Milwaukee, and her husband, Dr. Alfonse Runquist.

Learning Curve: Competing with Packermania, North Shore Libraries Foundation’s first Norman Gill Memorial Lecture attracted an audience of educators, librarians and others to hear Kristine Cohn, Region V rep for the U.S. Department of Education. Sitting front and center in the Nicolet High auditorium was Ethel Gill, accompanied by daughter Eileen Gill-Dubner and their friend Anne Engel. Gill’s husband, who died in 2005, was a longtime advocate of clean government, good schools and a strong library system. Also there was Cardinal Stritch’s Cathy Wanzo, who’s also on the alumni executive council of Harvard’s JFK School of Government; North Shore Libraries (NSL) board chair Tom Nedwek; NSL Director Dick Nelson and his wife, Cathy Morris-Nelson; librarian Lorna Hilyard; and self-described “concerned parent” Caroline Jupp.

Make It Two: Mark Feilen and Andy Sylke, owners of Taylor & Dunn’s Public House, threw a great party to celebrate their two-year mark. The 13 TVs at this familyfriendly sports bar in Thiensville attract locals and notables such as bartenders Patrick Nedobeck, Bob (Scooter) Doherty and Brian Varich. Celebrating were pub regulars Mike and Lynn Warwick, Corey and Katie Commons, and Denny Daniels of Hi-Line of Wisconsin, as well as Clair Gernetzke. From the YMCA Master Swim Team were coach Adam Mania, in training for the Olympics, Anderson Brooks, and captain Peter Romano, owner of Fire Ridge Golf Club, all chowing down on T&D’s signature burgers. Out-of-town teammate Geoff Mykleby, aka “Dr. Deluxe,” missed the party.

Also in Thiensville: A slushy storm did not deter about 70 stalwarts from attending the grand opening of Kyle Zubatsky’s Tall Tree Gallery. Many of the exhibiting artists braved the icy roads and made it to the event, including Diane Arenberg, Colleen Lohr, Carol Wagner, Linda Distel, Chris Partleton, Diane Campion and mother-daughter Katt Yanda and Shain Rutten. Pastor Johnny Burnham from Morning Star Church and his wife, Susanne; Karen and Thomas Muenster; Kathy Friedman; Annette Sachse and her husband, Rick, showing his photographs from Sudan; and Zubatsky’s husband, Tim Eiff, also enjoyed the festivities.

Belated Birthday Boy: John Kishline was in mid-run of his play, An Interview with Paul Robeson, when he marked his 60th birthday. So he and his wife, Deborah Clifton, postponed the celebration until recently. The Kishline home morphed into an art gallery, showcasing the oils of neighbor, painter and artist Todd Mrozinski. His wife, Melissa, and baby Zofia also stopped by, as did neighbors Sonny Ost of the Girl Scouts and her husband Mitch, a Shorewood High School Asian studies teacher.

Partying were Clark Kaufmann, owner of Clark Graphics; Eve and Elliot Lipchik, celebrating the sale of their East Side home, MAM’s Bob Sieger; and actor/director Jeff Christian from Chicago’s Seanachai Theatre Company. Everyone was thrilled that Kishline’s brother, musician Jim, recovering from a serious head injury, was there with his wife, Linda. He recently performed at Henry & Wanda’s in Racine.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the Dec. 20 issue of the Shepherd. What’s your take? Write: editor@shepherdexpress. com.