Boris Doris ON THE TOWN

Happy B-Day: Despite many citywide storm-related cancellations, the 162nd City of Milwaukee Birthday Party forged ahead, with a huge turnout at the Pfister. Milwaukee Press Club head Marilyn Krause hosted the annual bash, with a stellar roster of sponsors that included John McGregor of Irgens Development; PR wiz Evan Zeppos; Beth Nicols, Milwaukee Downtown BID 21 star cheerleader; John Phillipp and Megan Fischer from Potawatomi; VISIT Milwaukee's Doug Neilson and Dave Fantle; and Ogden's Gordon Steimle. De La Buena, the popular Milwaukee Afro-Cuban band, jazzed up the party.

Also spotted were Edie Boatman, Wisconsin Lutheran College veep of public affairs; ASQ's Erica Gumieny; attorney Laura Straus from Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren and Jerry King; dog expert Amy Ammen; Roz Rouse and Pat Walsh. Kurt Chandler reports that son Ben is working on a film crew in Chicago, making a documentary about early Chicago architect Daniel Burnham of skyscraper fame.

Milwaukee Moments Photo Contest judges Elaine Eisner, John Gurda, Marc Tasman and Berford Gammon awarded a first-prize dinner at Dream Dance to Terry O'Neill of O'Neill Outdoor Photography.

Go Heights!: The Perpendicular wine bar hosted A Taste of the Heights attended by members of the Washington Heights Neighborhood Association (WHNA) and others. Mingling were County Supervisor Lynne De Bruin; organizer Pat Mueller; Dome Queen Sandy Folaron; The Sign Studio's Laura Burke; Ken Mobile; Mike Ward; and library honchos Paula Kiely and Joan Johnson. Andy Gimenez, with his fiancée, Anne Schauer, and her parents, Nancy and Bruce Schauer, attended with friends Matt and Jane Prahlow.

Bar owners Tom and Pepper LaMothe hosted, while WTMJ's James T. Harris emceed. Sam La Malfa, Samson's keeper, displayed photos of the late, great gorilla. Dan Schley, trying to be incognito in a furry groundhog outfit, was also on hand, accompanied by his wife, Barb Haig. Among the many local eateries donating a great spread were Meritage, Highlands Café and Pizzeria Tazza.

Love in the Air: Milwaukee's creative types love our museum of advertising and design, so they flocked to its XOXO I Love the Eisner party with this year's fun carnival theme. The costumed set included Eisner Executive Director Cori Coffman sporting a flamboyant feathery mask, with Development Director Josh Quinn costumed as ringmaster. Quinn's fiancée, Erica Conway, from C2 Graphics Productivity Solutions, had a tigress/lioness look about her.

Mingling were her brother and business partner, Jim Conway, along with Jess Marks. Circulating were Eisner founder/President Elaine Eisner; board member Jeff Carrigan from Big Shoes Network; Kendall (The Weld Guy) Polster and Sammy (The Foot) Strong; Medical College of Wisconsin's Pam Garvey and Dr. David Rutlen; graphic designer/artist Neil Becker and his wife, Amy, expecting a girl any day; artist Michelle De Vorse; McDill's Jim Dines; Jeff Kursel; illustrator Matt Zumbo; and Lynn Becker from Meyer & Wallis. Winners of the art contest were Cynthia Lund Torroll, Jean Christianson and Michael Dillon.

Terry Tunes: Before an Eisner drop-by, Johnathan Crawford, artmailmilwaukee.com founder, stopped at the opening of Terry Coffman's latest exhibit at the Tory Folliard Gallery. Among other Coffman friends there were architect David Uihlein; artist Mike Casey and his sons, Kevin and Tom; Corey Nettles; artist Tom Uttech, wife Mary and son Gus; artist Alayna Rose helped Coffman sell his new musical CD; plus pals motoring in from Jefferson, where Coffman's studio is located; and a contingent of nuns from Cardinal Stritch, where Coffman teaches.Elizabeth Folliard, now working at Prudential, helped out mom Tory.

Bye, Bye Carol: After more than a decade with Midwest Airlines, Carol Skornicka is retiring. Her first adventure: a Galapagos jaunt. Pals Katie Gingrass, Mary Louise Mussoline, Marsha Sehler and Julia Taylor threw her a La Vie en Roses retirement party at Edgar's Calypso restaurant. Bonnie Zell flew in from Atlanta and Carol's daughter, Jenny Rewey, and her adorable children, Nicolas and Grace, came down from the Twin Cities. The eatery was jammed with well-wishers: Betty Quadracci, Mike Dawson; Barb Ulichny; Cecelia Gore and Randy Bryant; plus Patti Keating and Judge Chuck Kahn. Tim and Jan Hoeksema; Mike Brophy; and Gale Slawnikowski, Carol's assistant, were among the numerous celebratory Midwest Airliners.

Picture Perfect: Nasty winter weather canceled a President's Circle party for the MAM's new “FOTO” exhibit, so the soiree was combined with a members-only preview the following night. Guests were greeted with remarks by David Gordon, on his second-tolast official day as the museum's czar; along with comments by philanthropist Chris Abele; donor Christine Symchych; FOA President Dan Hanrahan; and MAM photography curator Lisa Hostetler. Admiring the Eastern European photo classics were Mary Kelly, preparing for her 42nd St. Paddy's Day extravaganza; Danni and Shel Gendelman and daughter Lori, with Jim Ippolite of Apple Steel Rule Die; Keith Knox; and David Reimer and Ellie Graan.

Birth Notes: Attorneys Jeralyn Wendelberger and Jeremy Levinson are thrilled with the birth of their daughter, Simone, born Jan. 18 and weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the Feb. 28 issue of the Shepherd.