Boris Doris ON THE TOWN

In Windhover Hall, the Federation of Alliances Francaises, having its annual convention in Milwaukee, presented MAM head David Gordon with its Chevalier des Arts et Lettres award. Gordon greeted guests and accepted the honor in perfect French. The champagne-sipping, fromageeating crowd included French Ambassador Pierre Vimont; Francophile Mary Emory and her husband, John; stylish Katherine Zvesper; pals Robert Parrish, Richard Steele and Nita Soref; and Leon and Carolyn White Travanti.

Guests elsewhere in the museum eyed a breathtaking array of art later auctioned at the Contemporary Art Society`s benefit. On hand were chairs Tony Krausen and Kathy Yuille; gallery owner Tory Folliard; Pat Algiers, artists Jason Yi and Barbara Kohl- Spiro, who each donated a piece to the event; MAM curator Joe Kettner and curatorial assistant John McKinnon.

New SHOP: Mother and daughter Mary and Liz LeBlanc recently opened SHOP, a stylish women`s boutique on Shorewood`s Capitol Drive that carries classically trendy women`s clothes. Store neighbors Mary

Gerber from World Community and Kay Bergemann from Another Look Consignments stopped by with flowers at the grand opening. Shoppers included another mother-daughter duo, Pauline Ellington and Erin Thull, owners of Miss Ruby Boutique; writer Susan Montgomery, working on a biography of husband-wife artists Schomer Lichtner and Ruth Grotenrath; Lydia Sovine; Kris and Tom Surek; Vel Phillips; and Mary Ellen and Henry Monaco.

Go Carib!: Designer Michael Dillon, owner of McDill Design, tapped his artistic and foodie talents with the creation of the trendy new Edgar`s Calypso Caribbean Restaurant on Water Street. Dillon turned the former Swank into a delightful bar/eatery, complete with thatched roofs, palm trees and whimsical, hand-painted walls. At a sneak preview, Dillon`s friends, plus the entire McDill office, tested the scrumptious grub and beverages. The bar proceeds benefited the Friends of the Milwaukee Public Library, greatly appreciated by City Librarian Paula Kiely, there celebrating with Marsha Sehler and Carol Skornicka, recently back from a trip to China, and Katie Gingrass. Among the other revelers were Jeanne and Jerry Cohen; Al and Linda Richman; Jeff Lubka and Mimi Mullenax; NMFN`s Dan Madigan; Murph and John Burke; Realtor Jim Ollrogge; Jim Dines, who helped with the wall painting; Charter Steel`s Jim Roberg; and interior designer Lise Lawson. Chef Bridget McGowan and sous-chef Domenico Armani emerged from the kitchen for accolades.

Gray`s Stories: Milwaukee Dance Theatre opened its 20th season with the critically acclaimed Spalding Gray: Stories Left to Tell. An opening champagne reception was hosted by Kay Brogelman.

The appreciative opening-night audience included massage therapist Karen Keeneand husband Victor DeLorenzo; Joe andJami Hanreddy of the Rep and UWM, respectively; acupuncturists Jodie Heinrich and Jane Gleeson, with husbands Steve Heinrich and Dr. Bob Gleeson; Larry Baldassaro; Patsy Tully and Dennis Darmek; Cate Deicher and Clark Kaufman; and Anne Grunau. Artist Carri Skoczek, who went to high school with performer Jane Kaczmarek, flew in from New York. Kaczmarek was cheered on by her Milwaukee family, including parents Edward and Evelyn. MDT will soon have a new moniker, to be announced at a 20th Anniversary/New Name Party at Hanson Dodge Creative.

Birthday Boy: Jeff Bentoff turned the big 5-0 and celebrated with his wife, Julie Penman, and close friends. Surprise guests included Peter Park, Denver`s director of Planning and Community Development. Also helping to usher in the big day were Moira Fitzgerald and her husband, Peter Kamman; Steve and Raquel Filmanowicz; Mike Dawson; Marc and Sandy McSweeney; Paul and Holly Nannis; Priya and Kevin Barnes of Creatonomy; and Debbie and Rusty Borkin.

Wedded Bliss: Artist Laura Goldstein and Carl Landgren, who tied the knot last summer in Nantucket, Mass., celebrated their beautiful, finally completed digs in the Marine Terminal Lofts on Erie. Among the condo-warming celebrators were Sebastian, their Portuguese water spaniel; psychologist Gene Braaksma, his wife, Marquette professor Rebecca Bardwell, and her brother Sid, visiting from Moscow; photographer Larry Oliverson and Donna Guthrie; and neighbors Ann Love and Jim Ritz.

On the Road Again:Writer Bill Hibbard and his wife, Edie, along with VISIT Milwaukee`s Dave Fantle, attended a reception with Britain`s Princess Anne at the Manchester Town Hall during a program for the Society of American Travel Writers.

Graphic designer Diane Lane is back from Switzerland after visiting her “parents” from long-ago student exchange days.

Rolling Balls: Not wanting to waste a great parking space found in front of the fabled Landmark Lanes, B&D went bowling. They blamed their score on bad balls.

Doing better in the next lane were Doug Hablewitz, Ryan Kasprzak and Bill Bunyan.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the Nov. 22 issue of the Shepherd.