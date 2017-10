× Expand Thinkstock

Botanas II will open March 2 in the former Patio Banquet Hall at 1421 E. Howard Ave. Owner Martha Navejar opened Botanas with her husband in 2000, but it no longer affiliated with the original location. The menu will be similar to that of the original, including shrimp soup, enchiladas, empanadas and tamales, using the same recipes as well. The restaurant is decorated with large murals and will have a patio space in summer.