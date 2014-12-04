Brass Tap Features 80 Tap Beers

× Expand Thinkstock

The Brass Tap, a franchise out of Florida, will be opening its first Wisconsin location at 7808 W. Layton in Greenfield, with a soft opening planned for mid-December. The main focus of the space will be the bar featuring 80 taps, including 30-40 local brews, plus around 200 beers by the bottle. A small selection of wine and cocktails will also be available.

The 3,000-square foot space will seat about 110 plus an outdoor patio. A dozen TVs will broadcast local sporting events and weekends will feature live music. The menu will focus on pub fare: wings, sandwiches, flatbreads and burgers.