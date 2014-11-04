Brenner Brewing Co. and ‘The Milwaukee Bucket List’

× Expand Brenner Brewing Co.

Brenner Brewing Co., Walker’s Point burgeoning microbrewery, will host Barbara Ali’s launch party for her new book The Milwaukee Bucket List: 101 Real Milwaukee Adventures at 706 S. Fifth St. Friday, Nov. 7 from 7-9 p.m.

Savor a delicious brew while Ali shares a short slide show of Milwaukee hidden gems that everyone should add to their bucket list, such as historic buildings, small businesses, theaters, ethnic grocers, art and quirky places.

Meet the author and take home an autographed copy of The Milwaukee Bucket List , enjoy a brewery tour (an art gallery is attached to Brenner Brewing) and taste wonderful craft beers. What a great way to end the week! RSVP for this free event today.