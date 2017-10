The Brown Bottle restaurant, reopening Nov. 17, has a long history, and the operators of Schlitz Park plan on honoring that longevity as best they can. During renovations, keeping the historical feel of the space was of utmost importance, and the goal was for customers who frequented the bar in the 1940s be able to walk in today and feel right back at home. As much of the original woodwork as possible was kept and refinished, including the “The beer that made Milwaukee famous