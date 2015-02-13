Buddha Lounge Opens on East North Ave.

× Expand Buddha Lounge MKE / via Facebook

Buddha Lounge has opened at 1504 E. North Ave. in the space that was formerly Glass Nickel Pizza. The restaurant serves a mix of Asian cuisines, including Vietnamese, Chinese, Thai and sushi. Appetizers range from stuffed chicken wings and crab rangoon to lamb, a cold meat and herb salad. Entrees include Vietnamese pho and bahn mi, California rolls and beef and broccoli stir fry. They are open until midnight and are aiming for an intimate, lounge-like vibe with cocktails and wine.

http://www.buddhaloungemke.com