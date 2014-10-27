Buying Art Up Close

Like everything else, art sales have migrated to the web, but buying a painting based on a digital photo is like buying a pair of pants or a skirt online—you don’t really know if it fits unless you can see it up close and hold it in your hands.

That’s the enduring advantage of purchasing art from a gallery. On Nov. 7-8, Landmarks Gallery (231 N. 76th St.) hosts its annual Trunk Show. Art dealer Walter Edelman, associated with Edelman Fine Art in New York City, will bring 500 oil paintings to the gallery. This isn’t “starving artist x93 dreck but quality work from an international cast of contemporary artists. Many styles and subjects will be included—from Impressionism to Abstraction, from landscapes to seascapes to still lifes.

Visit landmarksgallery.com for more information.