Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Milwaukee

Monday,Jan. 19 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day—a day where we celebrate the most prominentnonviolent activist and leader of the civil rights movement and remind ourselvesthat although change may be hard, it is not impossible. Along with Atlanta,Ga., Milwaukee is the only city that has annually celebrated Dr. King’s birthdaysince 1984. Here are a few inspiring events to look forward to in the comingweek.

Bel Canto Chorus’ Tribute to MLK

OnSaturday, Jan. 17 at 3 p.m., Bel Canto Chorus and the Holy Redeemer SanctuaryChoir collaborate once again to perform their Fourth Annual Tribute Concert toDr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Holy Redeemer Institutional Church of Godin Christ (3500 West Mother Daniels Way). This freecelebratory event features musical performances of LordMake Me an Instrument by M. Roger Holland II; Battle Hymn of the Republic by Peter J. Wilhousky; and Joyful, Joyful arranged by Mervyn Warrenand adapted by Roger Emerson, a gospel adaptation of Beethoven’s Ode to Joy. Historic words from Dr. King’s“Letters from Birmingham Jail, x93 Robert Kennedy’s speech announcing King’s assassinationand Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream x93 will also be featured. For more information, click here.

Marcus Center’s MLK Birthday Celebration

On Sunday,Jan. 18 at 1 p.m., the Marcus Center hosts its 31st annual Dr. Martin LutherKing Jr. Birthday Celebration at Uihlein Hall (929 N. Water St.). This free,public event highlights community youth through speech, writing and artcontests (the theme this year is “We Have A Great Deal of Positive Work ToDo x93) and pays tribute to Dr. King with song, dance and music. Performancegroups include Skai Academy Stage Band, Dnipro Ukrainian Folk Dance and XalaatAfrica Drum and Dance for Life. For more information, call 414-273-7121 ext.211 or click here.





A Salute to MLK

On Monday, Jan. 19 at 3 p.m., the Dr. Martin Luther KingCommunity Center hosts “A Salute to Those Who Protect and Serve. x93 The event honorsDr. Martin Luther King Jr. through music, dance and spoken word to salute Dr.King and those who protect and serve. For more information, clickhere.





Milwaukee Public Library’sDay-Long MLK Celebration

On Monday, Jan. 19, MilwaukeePublic Library’s Martin Luther King branch (310 W. Locust St.) will hostspecial programming throughout the day to commemorate Dr. King and the civil rightsmovement. Check out the schedule of events below. For more information, click here.





Freeblood pressure screenings from 9:30-11 a.m.

Provided bynurses from the Columbia College of Nursing





Createa community mural at 10 a.m. MayorTom Barrett will join the mural making at 10:30 a.m.

Join Milwaukeeartist Fatima Laster of FKL Visual Arts and members of the library’s TeenAdvisory Board to create a mural painting.





TheImani Dancers hip hop presentation from 12-12:30 p.m. Performance byMartin Luther King Elementary School’s African American Immersion Program

AfricanAmerican Children’s Theatre performance from 12:30-1 p.m. See the firstact of MilwaukeeHeroes and monologues about Dr. King by members of the theater company.

Liveperformance of music of the civil rights from 2-3 p.m. See the LarryMoore Trio perform live renditions of the music that kept the civil rights movementalive.

PoetrySlam from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Hear spokenword performances focused on Dr. King’s life and dreams.





Body and Soul Healing Arts Center MLK Celebration

On Monday, Jan. 19, The Body and Soul Healing Arts Center hosts its 22nd annual Celebration of the Life and Work of The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., with this year's theme being "And Justice for All?" The celebration runs 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at 3617 N. 48th St. and includes a free pancake breakfast and spaghetti dinner as well as workshops and activities led by Attorney Bettie Rodgers, Center for ResilientCities, ACLU-Milwaukee Chapter, UW-Milwaukee Women’s Resource Center, MilwaukeeCooperative Extension and Attorney Diane Caspari. Volunteer organizations serving at the event include Alice’s Garden, Public Allies Milwaukee,Jack and Jill Milwaukee and OUTLET: Plugging PeopleIn. For more information, click here.



