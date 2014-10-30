A Celebration of Big Brothers Big Sisters Mentors

The Metro Milwaukee branch of Big Brothers Big Sisters is celebrating the profound impact of mentorship with the cocktail-attire event, Big Gala. For those unfamiliar, Big Brothers Big Sisters is a nonprofit that matches children ages 6-18 with adult volunteers in meaningful one-to-one relationships that build trust and create long-term bonds that can help direct a child to a better future. The fundraiser will directly support this important programming.

The Big Gala, themed “Alice Through the Looking Glass, x93 begins at 6 p.m. with a silent auction and cocktails that is then followed by dinner and an awards program from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Awards include the Big Brother and Big Sister Match of the Year, the Martin F. Stein Memorial Scholarship for a child who will be continuing his/her education after high school graduation, and the Martin F. Stein Champion for Children’s Award, which recognizes a person, company or foundation who has shown ongoing dedication and notable leadership to improving the lives of children in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is expecting to host more than 350 area business and community leaders for this very special event at the Pfister Hotel (424 E. Wisconsin Ave.) Interested in supporting the cause? Make sure to reserve a seat. For more information about the Big Gala, call 414-831-4580 or email gala@bbbsmilwaukee.org.