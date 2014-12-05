Celebration of Bittercube’s Fifth Anniversary

What can make a great cocktail spectacular? A splash of bitters! Specifically, a splash of slow-crafted Midwest bitters by Bittercube. Made with raw, all-natural ingredients (no extracts or oils), Bittercube’s six varieties of bitters are recognized for bringing out the nuances of flavors in drinks and making those flavors shine.

To celebrate the company’s fifth anniversary, founders Nicholas Kosevich and Ira Koplowitz are offering the public an exclusive tasting at Twisted Path, a grain-to-glass organic distillery. The four 1-hour-15-minute sessions include four half-cocktails, demos of each cocktail, a tour of the distillery, recipe cards and the opportunity to purchase an exclusive aged rum only available at the tasting room. Discounts will also be available on the spirits and bitters from the featured cocktails. On Saturday evening, an industry late-night happy hour will begin at 11 p.m.

Bittercube’s Fifth Anniversary: A Tasting with Twisted Path Distillery sessions run Saturday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Warehouse (2018 S. First St.) Tickets are $25.