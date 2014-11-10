Changes for Chef Michael Feker

× Expand Il Mito East

Changes abound for chef Michael Feker's restaurants. Il Mito East inside the Knickerbocker on the Lake hotel on East Juneau has closed. It opened in 2012 in the former Osteria del Mondo space. According to Feker, the decision to close was partly due to disagreements with the Knickerbocker Condominium Association and the landlord of the space. Il Mito Trattoria e Enoteca on North Avenue remains open.

The change allows Feker to focus his time on his new restaurant, Zesti, which is scheduled to open in December in downtown Hartland at 130 E. Capitol Dr. The cuisine served will be a fusion of various cultures that have influenced Feker through the years.