Perusing the Milwaukee subreddit today I stumbled across this vintage-esque drawing of the Wisconsin Gas Building with its iconic glowing blue flame (which apparently can give you the weather forecast).

The artist's name is John O'Neill and you can check out some of his other works during Gallery Night in Walker's Point next Friday at his showing "Celebrating Urban Innovation".

It's sort of charming. What do you think? Take a look at his drawing of city hall, too.