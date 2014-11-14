Chez Jacques Features World’s #1 Selling Brand of Beaujolais

Beaujolais Nouveau Day, held on the third Thursday of November, is the biggest wine holiday of the year that honors the end of a harvest and celebrates the first taste of a new Beaujolais vintage. Chez Jacques’ La Fête Beaujolais Nouveau Dinner joins this long-established French tradition by celebrating Georges Duboeuf’s Beaujolais Nouveau Thursday, Nov. 20.

Georges Duboeuf is the world’s number one selling brand of Beaujolais and also the highest scoring French wine brand under $20 according to Wine Advocate (2009-2013), alongside many other prestigious accolades. The evening’s featured Beaujolais Nouveau is affordable at $15 a bottle.

The occasion promises a half-bottle of the Beaujolais Nouveau alongside a three-course meal of soup or salad, a choice of entrée (five options available, including a vegetarian pasta) and Mousse au Chocolat or Sorbet au Cassis for dessert, all for $45. Robin Pluer, known for performing vintage French ballads, Edith Piaf classics and jazz tunes, will add a sultry cabaret flare with her lovely vocals.

Chez Jacques is located in the shadow of the Allen Bradley Clock Tower in Walker’s Point and is known as Milwaukee’s only authentic French restaurant, featuring traditional French recipes handed down in owner Jacques Chaumet’s family.

The La Fête Beaujolais Nouveau Dinner will be held Thursday, Nov. 20 from 5-10 p.m. at 1022 S. First St. Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau will be available for purchase following the event. For more information or to make a reservation, call 414-627-1040.