Chicago Business Owners Share Their Love Of Milwaukee

A recent article from Crain's Chicago Business highlights some of the reasons why Chicago business owners are looking to Milwaukee for new opportunities.
Along with namedropping some successful local favorites, the writer spends a good chunk of time pairing Milwaukee neighborhoods with their respective Chicago counterpart.
If Bay View is reminiscent of a nascent Wicker Park or Bucktown, its slightly grittier counterpart is Walker's Point, an industrial area anchored by the five-year-old Iron Horse Hotel and a string of restaurants along South 2nd Street. Today, a few settlers with Chicago ties give the area a decidedly Logan Square-ish feel.
Give it a read and share your thoughts. Milwaukee has always been tied to Chicago's economy, but are we on the verge of a new chapter in the cities' relationship?