Chicago’s Pizano’s Comes to MSOE Tower

Pizano's, a small pizza and pasta chain located in Chicago, will open their first Wisconsin location in spring 2015. The 8,500-square foot restaurant will be in the first floor retail space of the MSOE Tower Apartments, 1150 N. Water St. This will be the seventh location for the chain.

Owner Rudy Malnati Jr. is the son of Rudy Malnati Sr., who opened the first Pizzeria Uno in Chicago, famous for their Chicago-style deep-dish pizza. Thin crust pizza and traditional Italian-American dishes such as chicken parmesan, cacciatore, and fettuccini alfredo will also be available, as well as Chicago favorites like chicken vesuvio. A separate takeout area will allow for quick pickup as well as pizza-by-the-slice, catering to the students housed above the restaurant. The space will seat 260 and plans include an outdoor patio for warmer months.