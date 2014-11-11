Chocolate and Ice Cream in Wauwatosa

Chocolate on its own is bliss. Ice cream? Even better. Put them together and you get Indulgence Chocolatier’s third retail location set to open next spring in East Tosa (6538 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa). The chocolate company is teaming up with the equally beloved Purple Door Ice Cream to bring customers a “scoop shop x93 that features clever chocolate and ice cream pairings.

Indulgence owner Julie Waterman said in a press release, “We are excited to bring a new Indulgence concept to Wauwatosa in which we will be featuring the super-premium ice cream made by our friends at Purple Door. We feel the vibrancy and unique character of East Tosa is a good fit with our company’s personality…and we are excited to be a part of that energy. x93

Possible parings include chai ice cream with a pistachio cardamom truffle, whiskey ice cream topped with candied bacon & cacao nib praline crumble or vanilla ice cream with Indulgence’s sea salt chocolate sauce. If these descriptions don’t get your sweet tooth going, I’m not sure what will!

Stay up-to-date on the opening by checking Indulgence Chocolatier’s website and Facebook page.